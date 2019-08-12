Sigma Planning Increases Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN); Pg&E (PCG) Holder Hanson Mcclain Lifted Its Holding by $631,363 as Shares Declined

Hanson Mcclain Inc increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 233.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hanson Mcclain Inc bought 37,139 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The institutional investor held 53,042 shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $944,000, up from 15,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hanson Mcclain Inc who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.01B market cap company. The stock decreased 6.07% or $1.1 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 9.55M shares traded or 30.47% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 17/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/17/2018 05:23 PM; 05/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 04/05/2018 06:06 PM; 25/05/2018 – PG&E Notes Vegetation Management Program, Enhanced Measures Implemented After Jaunary 2014 Drought Proclamation; 03/05/2018 – PG&E SEES 2018 IIC $74M TO $122M AFTER TAX COSTS; 03/05/2018 – PG&E 1Q Adj EPS 91c; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/29/2018 01:05 AM; 13/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Pacific Gas & Electric – 04/13/2018 10:16 AM; 03/05/2018 – PG&E INTENDS TO APPEAL BUTTE FIRE LEGAL DECISION; 03/05/2018 – PG&E CORP – NOT PROVIDING GUIDANCE FOR 2018 EARNINGS FROM OPERATIONS DUE TO UNCERTAINTY RELATED TO OCTOBER 2017 NORTHERN CALIFORNIA WILDFIRES; 14/05/2018 – BAUPOST ADDED PCG IN 1Q: 13F

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 11,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $882.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $22.66 during the last trading session, reaching $1784.92. About 2.80 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – U.S. drone program taps Apple, passes over Amazon, China’s DJI; 02/04/2018 – This marks Trump’s second direct attack on Amazon in less than a week; 18/04/2018 – Amazon, Best Buy forge `smart TV’ pact; 30/05/2018 – During Amazon’s annual shareholder meeting on Wednesday, CEO Jeff Bezos acknowledged the e-commerce giant has come under a lot of scrutiny this year; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON’S BEZOS SAYS `EXPECTS TO BE SCRUTINIZED’; 13/04/2018 – “Gold rush” for Wi-Fi on board planes spurs innovation; 26/03/2018 – JPMorgan Partners With Amazon to Bring Alexa to Trading Floors (Video); 12/03/2018 – Axios: Exclusive: Amazon is adding a range of business settings to Alexa; 01/05/2018 – President Trump has publicly confronted the company for its tax practices, calling Amazon a “scam” that costs the Post Office “billions.”; 09/05/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC WAS NOT ON ANY WINNING APPLICATIONS FOR U.S. DRONE PILOT PROGRAM – STATEMENT

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is the same, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Farm Mutual Automobile Insur accumulated 25,270 shares. Consolidated Investment Grp Limited Liability Corporation reported 1,250 shares or 1.11% of all its holdings. Clearbridge Invs Ltd reported 1.76% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 0.06% stake. Bristol John W & Incorporated New York holds 3.65% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 74,791 shares. Monetary Gp has invested 3.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marathon Asset Ltd Liability Partnership has 47,484 shares. Tiger Glob Management Ltd accumulated 704,112 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi holds 11.34% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 630,248 shares. Zevenbergen Capital Invs Ltd Liability Com holds 104,621 shares. 14,773 were reported by Chesley Taft Assocs Ltd Limited Liability Company. Old Dominion Cap owns 1,930 shares for 1.29% of their portfolio. Windsor Capital Llc holds 0.12% or 147 shares. Luxor Group Lp has 2.29% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wealth Architects Limited Liability Co holds 1.55% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) or 2,789 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) by 6,614 shares to 30,710 shares, valued at $4.44 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,779 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 54,880 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IWR).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.37 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.30, from 0.67 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 175 investors sold PCG shares while 115 reduced holdings. 60 funds opened positions while 46 raised stakes. 420.90 million shares or 0.11% less from 421.38 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 500,803 shares. Serengeti Asset Mngmt Lp holds 800,000 shares or 2.46% of its portfolio. Nordea Management stated it has 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Davidson Kempner Mgmt LP reported 1.08% stake. First Republic Management holds 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 17,517 shares. State Street has invested 0.01% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Oakworth Cap invested in 100 shares or 0% of the stock. Kbc Grp Nv holds 0% in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) or 4,162 shares. Incline Global Mngmt Ltd owns 457,875 shares for 1.64% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Ltd Liability holds 2.26% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) for 11.37 million shares. Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated reported 0.02% stake. Federated Inc Pa holds 106,774 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Sg Americas Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 41,466 shares. Alliancebernstein LP has invested 0% of its portfolio in PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG). Css Ltd Liability Corp Il owns 97,500 shares.

Hanson Mcclain Inc, which manages about $1.61B and $2.31B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (PFF) by 9,547 shares to 58,262 shares, valued at $2.13M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR) by 9,077 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,651 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Series Trust (ITR).