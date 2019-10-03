Sigma Planning Increased Stake in Nextera Energy (NEE); Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holder Senator Investment Group LP Cut Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 16.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 7,838 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 55,072 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.28M, up from 47,234 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $111.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.26% or $2.92 during the last trading session, reaching $229.11. About 1.98 million shares traded or 1.68% up from the average. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 12/04/2018 – NEXTERA RESTARTS ST. LUCIE 1 REACTOR, OUTPUT AT 30% POWER: NRC; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q Net $4.4B; 16/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Resources, Salt River Project Unveil Integrated Solar and Battery Plant; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC NEE.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.73 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/03/2018 – Florida Power & Light augments FPL Babcock Ranch Solar Energy Center with advanced batteries, creating the nation’s largest solar-plus-storage system; 21/05/2018 – Southern Co May Be Required to Pay NextEra Energy $100M Termination Fee if Asset Sale Terminated — Filing; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Buy Gulf Power, Florida City Gas, Assets in Deal Valued at $6.475 Billion; 24/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY INC – PRELIMINARY QTRLY OPERATING REVENUES OF $3,863 MLN; 02/04/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY PARTNERS LP – DEAL INCLUDES ASSUMPTION BY PURCHASER OF APPROXIMATELY $689 MLN IN EXISTING DEBT; 29/05/2018 – Entergy, NextEra Energy Resources celebrate commissioning of Arkansas’ largest universal solar energy project

Senator Investment Group Lp decreased its stake in Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) by 16.67% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Senator Investment Group Lp sold 40,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The hedge fund held 200,000 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $91.66M, down from 240,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Senator Investment Group Lp who had been investing in Sherwin Williams Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.71% or $3.85 during the last trading session, reaching $541.01. About 472,539 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – QTRLY NET SALES ROSE DUE TO ADDITION OF VALSPAR SALES, SELLING PRICE INCREASES, HIGHER PAINT SALES VOLUME IN AMERICAS GROUP; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 22/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average; 16/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co expected to post earnings of $3.16 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.47 earnings per share, up 13.91% or $0.79 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $596.90M for 20.90 P/E if the $6.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual earnings per share reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.52% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FSTA) by 8,892 shares to 32,870 shares, valued at $1.14 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 800 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 200 shares, and cut its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 42 investors sold NEE shares while 374 reduced holdings.