Sigma Planning Increased Brown Forman (BF.B) Stake by $343,915; Market Valuation Were Volatile; International Business Machs (IBM) Shareholder Hyman Charles D Has Raised Its Holding by $741,444 as Stock Rose

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 5.63% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 5,412 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 101,458 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.99 million, up from 96,046 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $126.26 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.72% or $1.03 during the last trading session, reaching $142.52. About 1.35M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 08/03/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re Notification of filing of document; 17/04/2018 – IBM Turnaround Questioned on Slower Growth of New Businesses; 23/05/2018 – Macron’s guest-list included Facebook Chief Executive Mark Zuckerberg, IBM’s Virginia Rometty, Intel’s Brian Krzanich, Microsoft’s Satya Nadella and a raft of other big hitters in the corporate world; 17/04/2018 – Fortinet Now Part of IBM Security’s New X-Force Threat Management Services; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing; 24/05/2018 – IBM CEO GINNI ROMETTY SPEAKS AT VIVA TECH IN PARIS: LIVE; 24/05/2018 – UCG Technologies Launches into Healthcare with Acquisition of Contract Management SaaS Provider Contract Guardian, Inc; 18/04/2018 – IBM pushed the Dow lower, however, as investors were left disappointed with the company’s forward-looking guidance; 20/03/2018 – NEUVECTOR & IBM CLOUD REPORT RUN-TIME SECURITY FOR KUBERNETES; 29/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Seven Classes of GSMS 2017-GS5

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Brown Forman Corp (BF.B) by 49.78% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 6,253 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 18,815 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.04M, up from 12,562 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Brown Forman Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $29.16 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $62.05. About 812,595 shares traded. Brown-Forman Corporation (NYSE:BF.B) has risen 3.94% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.94% the S&P500. Some Historical BF.B News: 21/03/2018 – Tracy Skeans Elected to Brown-Forman Board of Directors; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Brown-Forman Corp Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 07/03/2018 – Brown-Forman Affirms FY18 Operating Income of Growth 8%-9; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP BFb.N QUARTERLY SHR $0.39; 07/03/2018 – BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN – SEES 2018 DILUTED EPS OF $1.43 TO $1.48; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – SEES 2018 UNDERLYING NET SALES GROWTH OF 6% TO 7%; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: New Organization to Be Led by Mike Keyes; 16/05/2018 – Brown-Forman: Mark McCallu to Become Exec VP, Chief Brands Officer; 07/03/2018 – RPT-BROWN-FORMAN CORP – QTRLY EPS NEGATIVELY IMPACTED BY $0.05 DUE TO TAX REFORM

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 5,762 shares to 43,240 shares, valued at $4.01M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 2,712 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,746 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Dow Jones Indl Avrg Etf (DIA).

Hyman Charles D, which manages about $799.29 million and $958.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 2,743 shares to 101,145 shares, valued at $36.82 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing.