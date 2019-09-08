Sigma Planning Holds Position in Anthem (ANTM); City Of London Investment Management Co LTD Has Lifted Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) Holding by $1.46 Million

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd increased its stake in Tekla Healthcare Investors (HQH) by 13.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd bought 72,831 shares as the company’s stock 0.00% . The institutional investor held 612,501 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.58M, up from 539,670 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd who had been investing in Tekla Healthcare Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $790.93M market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $18.71. About 109,047 shares traded. Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) has 0.00% since September 8, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Anthem Inc (ANTM) by 601.15% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 9,913 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.00% . The institutional investor held 11,562 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.32M, up from 1,649 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Anthem Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $66.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $1.84 during the last trading session, reaching $249.38. About 2.18M shares traded or 55.85% up from the average. Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) has risen 16.81% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.81% the S&P500. Some Historical ANTM News: 12/03/2018 – Sen. McCaskill: McCaskill Calls for Review of Anthem’s Emergency Room Policies; 23/05/2018 – Anthem, Inc. To Acquire Aspire Health; 25/04/2018 – Anthem 1Q Rev $22.54B; 25/04/2018 – CORRECT: ANTHEM FY ADJ EPS FORECAST REPORTED IN ERROR; 12/04/2018 – Multi-Platinum, Grammy® Award-Winning Pentatonix to Sing National Anthem at the 144th Kentucky Derby; 01/05/2018 – Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Shield Launches New Medicare Supplement Plans to Make Health Care More Affordable for Wisconsin; 23/05/2018 – ANTHEM INC – TRANSACTION IS EXPECTED TO BE NEUTRAL TO EARNINGS IN 2018 AND ACCRETIVE TO EARNINGS IN 2019; 25/04/2018 – Anthem Beats on Earnings, Meets Revenue — Earnings Review; 14/03/2018 – Contributing Op-Ed Writer: Germany’s National Anthem May Be Sexist. Is America’s Racist?; 23/05/2018 – WTTE FOX 28: #BREAKING: #NFL implements standing for Anthem policy, players have option of staying in locker room…

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV) by 18,793 shares to 302,611 shares, valued at $86.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1,000 shares, and cut its stake in Highland Floatng Rate Opprt.

City Of London Investment Management Co Ltd, which manages about $4.21B and $1.45 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Van Kampen Dynamic Credit Opp (VTA) by 189,108 shares to 242,617 shares, valued at $2.63 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in India Fund Inc (IFN) by 311,423 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.82 million shares, and cut its stake in Blackstone/Gso Senior Floating Rate Term (BSL).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 1.23 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 10 investors sold HQH shares while 14 reduced holdings. 9 funds opened positions while 26 raised stakes. 8.76 million shares or 5.43% more from 8.31 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. United Asset Strategies holds 0.37% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH) for 76,032 shares. 1,148 are held by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt. Cohen Steers Incorporated holds 0.01% or 159,090 shares. Cornerstone Advsr Incorporated reported 0.48% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Needham Investment Management Ltd Liability invested 2.74% of its portfolio in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Sunbelt Inc has 0.24% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). First Advsr Lp owns 163,077 shares. Punch And Assoc Investment Mngmt owns 356,299 shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt invested in 22,895 shares or 0% of the stock. Moreover, Stifel Fincl has 0% invested in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Boston Advsrs Ltd Liability has invested 0.09% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Stephens Ar invested 0.01% in Tekla Healthcare Investors (NYSE:HQH). Regions Fin Corp invested in 234 shares. City Of London Invest Com accumulated 612,501 shares. New England Private Wealth Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.06% or 10,591 shares.

