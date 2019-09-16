Sigma Planning Has Upped Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $28.71 Million; As Rexnord Common (RXN) Stock Rose, Shareholder Fort Washington Investment Advisors Lifted Stake

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1516.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 15,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61M, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $894.63B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.67% or $30.75 during the last trading session, reaching $1808.59. About 1.20M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 20/03/2018 – Ottawa Citizen: Amazon to limit single, low-priced purchases in effort to cut shipping costs; 25/04/2018 – Amazon is releasing a new Alexa gadget specifically geared toward kids; 22/05/2018 – Amazon under fire over facial recognition software; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is estimated to post first-quarter profit of $1.26 per share, down from the $1.48 per share reported a year ago, according to a Thomson Reuters consensus estimate; 07/03/2018 – Medsphere Simplifies EHR Adoption, Moves CareVue EHR to Amazon Web Services; 08/03/2018 – Digiday: The Rundown: Amazon advertising delivers; 06/04/2018 – Mnuchin Says Trump Isn’t Targeting Amazon Over News (Correct); 02/05/2018 – Season Two of Amazon Prime Original Goliath Premieres on June 15 on Prime Video; 21/05/2018 – Tech or Retail? Ocado’s U.S. Deal Gives It Amazon-Like Valuation

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc increased its stake in Rexnord Corp Common (RXN) by 390% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc bought 390,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.77% . The hedge fund held 490,000 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $14.81M, up from 100,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc who had been investing in Rexnord Corp Common for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.80% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $28.55. About 58,892 shares traded. Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) has declined 1.94% since September 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.94% the S&P500. Some Historical RXN News: 14/05/2018 – REXNORD SEES 2019 ADJ EBITDA $420M TO $440M; 23/04/2018 – DJ Rexnord Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RXN); 14/05/2018 – Rexnord Sees FY Adjusted EBITDA $420M-$440M; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD PLANS TO DIVEST VAG; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.65; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Rexnord; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – FISCAL 2019 OUTLOOK EXCLUDES CO’S VAG OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – REXNORD CORP – ANTICIPATE DIVESTING NON-STRATEGIC VAG OPERATIONS THAT SERVE GLOBAL WATER AND WASTEWATER INFRASTRUCTURE END MARKETS; 24/05/2018 – Rexnord working with Baird on VAG water divest, sources [17:26 BST24 May 2018] [Proprietary] []

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.26, from 1.28 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 23 investors sold RXN shares while 61 reduced holdings. 29 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 104.00 million shares or 1.66% more from 102.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has 1.42 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. D E Shaw & Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Amer Int Group Inc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 66,961 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 1.14 million shares. Renaissance Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 150,593 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 245,722 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo And Ltd reported 18,000 shares. The Washington-based Washington Mgmt has invested 0.45% in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Moreover, Robecosam Ag has 1.27% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 1.02M shares. Regions Fincl holds 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 12,881 shares. Channing Limited Liability Co holds 1.81 million shares. Numerixs Invest Techs invested 0% of its portfolio in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN). Manufacturers Life Ins Company The holds 64,691 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Swiss Bancorp holds 0.01% or 195,000 shares. Moreover, Citigroup Inc has 0% invested in Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) for 36,085 shares.

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc, which manages about $44.90B and $8.98B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 280,337 shares to 1.07 million shares, valued at $68.55 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Amazon.Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1,797 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,188 shares, and cut its stake in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT).

More notable recent Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Rexnord to Participate in Vertical Research Partners 2019 Global Industrials Conference – Business Wire” on August 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “The Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Share Price Is Up 36% And Shareholders Are Holding On – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s Why Rexnord (NYSE:RXN) Can Manage Its Debt Responsibly – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019. More interesting news about Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Excessively Paying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “At US$30.11, Is Rexnord Corporation (NYSE:RXN) Worth Looking At Closely? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity (FUTY) by 12,646 shares to 115,122 shares, valued at $4.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 6,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 106,565 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (FLOT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Landscape Cap Mgmt Limited Com reported 1,242 shares stake. Westwood Hldg Gru holds 0.35% or 16,893 shares. Gam Hldgs Ag owns 0.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,825 shares. 6,600 were accumulated by Atika Capital Mgmt Lc. Sequoia Financial holds 0.62% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 4,420 shares. Capwealth Advsr Limited Liability Com holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 5,020 shares. Lvw Advisors Ltd Company has 0.67% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Evergreen Cap Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.8% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Concorde Asset Limited Liability, Michigan-based fund reported 776 shares. 1,000 are owned by Courage Mngmt Ltd Llc. Confluence Wealth Limited Liability Corp has 0.86% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 928 shares. Novare Capital Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 1.03% or 3,582 shares. Dowling And Yahnke Limited Liability Corp invested 1.91% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Letko Brosseau & Assocs has 0.01% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 325 shares. Credit Suisse Ag reported 629,071 shares or 1.06% of all its holdings.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: The Trading Signal – Seeking Alpha” on September 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings Expected to Grow: Should You Buy? – Nasdaq” published on April 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWF, AMZN, V, CSCO – Nasdaq” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Noteworthy ETF Outflows: IWV, MSFT, AMZN, JNJ – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 11, 2019.