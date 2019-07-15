Sigma Planning Has Trimmed Its Apollo Global Mgmt (APO) Position by $301,420 as Market Value Rose; As Unilever N V (UN) Market Value Rose, Holder Wallace Capital Management Has Decreased Its Stake by $326,192

Wallace Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Unilever N V (UN) by 1.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wallace Capital Management Inc sold 5,624 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% with the market. The hedge fund held 360,798 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $21.03 million, down from 366,422 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wallace Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Unilever N V for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $158.00B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $60.54. About 600,547 shares traded. Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UN) has risen 5.07% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.64% the S&P500. Some Historical UN News: 30/04/2018 – M&G Global Dividend Adds Unilever, Cuts BAT; 15/03/2018 – Unilever picks Rotterdam over London as corporate HQ; 17/04/2018 – Implementation of Tork EasyCube® Software Reduces the Number of Cleaning Rounds From 90 to 68 per Day at Unilever Headquarters; 29/03/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA PLC UNILEVE.LG – FY PROFIT BEFORE TAX 11.21 BLN NAIRA VS 4.11 BLN NAIRA YR AGO; 15/03/2018 – Unilever FTSE Membership May Be at Stake in Structure Overhaul; 09/04/2018 – UNILEVER NIGERIA APPROVES DIV OF 50 KOBO/SHR, PAYABLE MAY 11; 30/05/2018 – FITCH: NO RTG IMPACT FROM UNILEVER’S PROPOSED BOND TERMS CHANGE; 15/03/2018 – Unilever Evolving Structure to Be Based on Three Divisions; 02/05/2018 – UNILEVER CHAIRMAN: CLIMATE ACTION TO BE PART OF NEXT CEO’S JOB; 30/05/2018 – Fitch: No Rating Impact from Unilever’s Proposed Bond Terms Change

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc (APO) by 27.53% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 10,765 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.73% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,341 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $801,000, down from 39,106 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apollo Global Mgmt Llc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $14.42 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.81. About 915,567 shares traded. Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) has risen 9.12% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.69% the S&P500. Some Historical APO News: 29/05/2018 – KIMBELL ROYALTY PARTNERS – KKR AND KAYNE, WITH HAYMAKER MANAGEMENT, APOLLO, AGREED TO VOTE IN FAVOR OF PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TO A TAXABLE ENTITY; 20/04/2018 – CNBC Wires: Apollo, Blackstone are the only remaining bidders for Cirsa; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES LTD AOLL.BO – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 744 MLN RUPEES VS 706.7 MLN RUPEES YR AGO; 04/04/2018 – HUNTER GROUP: APOLLO PROPOSES HENRIK CHRISTENSEN FOR CHAIRMAN; 14/05/2018 – Apollo Global: QDOBA Names Susan Daggett as Chief Fincl Office; 23/05/2018 – APOLLO PIPES 4Q NET 120.1M RUPEES VS 54.2M; 13/04/2018 – Sen. Warren: Warren, Cummings, Carper, Peters Press Citigroup and Apollo on Concerns about Kushner Family Business Loans; 01/05/2018 – APOLLO BUYING COS ECONOMIC AT WELL-LEVEL AT $30-40/BARREL; 28/03/2018 – Apollo Hospitals in India to Acquire Two Accuray Radixact® Systems; 02/05/2018 – Apollo Global Management has approached Xerox to express interest in a possible acquisition, sources said

Wallace Capital Management Inc, which manages about $662.24 million and $723.27 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Liberty Expedia Hldgs Inc by 25,632 shares to 303,826 shares, valued at $13.00 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Global Plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 183,080 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.48 million shares, and has risen its stake in General Mls Inc (NYSE:GIS).

Analysts await Apollo Global Management, LLC (NYSE:APO) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.61 earnings per share, up 125.93% or $0.34 from last year’s $0.27 per share. APO’s profit will be $245.70M for 14.68 P/E if the $0.61 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.50 actual earnings per share reported by Apollo Global Management, LLC for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.00% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 2,813 shares to 9,189 shares, valued at $1.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Wtr Wks Co Inc New (NYSE:AWK) by 8,489 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,817 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Charlotte Fds (BNDX).