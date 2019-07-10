Sigma Planning Has Raised By $638,279 Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Position; Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Sigma Planning Corp increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 12,043 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock rose 10.40%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 108,108 shares with $5.84 million value, up from 96,065 last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $241.18B valuation. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $56.34. About 19.56 million shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 11/05/2018 – Cisco Scrubs Blog Post About YouTube Ads as It Figures Out Messaging; 29/03/2018 – The Information: AT&T Develops Networking Switch, in Blow to Cisco; 08/03/2018 – Light Reading: Cisco on the Packet-Optical Prowl – Rumor – There’s talk swirling the optical transport sector that Cisco is; 15/05/2018 – Saba Adds Chesapeake Energy, Exits AK Steel, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AppDynamics Customer Carhartt Honored by CIO as a 2018 CIO 100 Award Winner; 12/04/2018 – Cisco Board Size Increases to 12; 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 07/04/2018 – Iran hit by global cyber attack that left U.S. flag on screens; 12/04/2018 – CISCO NAMES MARK GARRETT TO BOARD; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Among 2 analysts covering Central Asia Metals PLC (LON:CAML), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Central Asia Metals PLC had 7 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Wednesday, July 10, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, January 11 by Peel Hunt. The stock of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, January 18 by Peel Hunt. As per Wednesday, April 17, the company rating was maintained by Peel Hunt. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Friday, April 12 by RBC Capital Markets. The stock of Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) earned “Buy” rating by Peel Hunt on Wednesday, April 10. See Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) latest ratings:

10/07/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

17/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 New Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

12/04/2019 Broker: RBC Capital Markets Rating: Outperform Old Target: GBX 275.00 New Target: GBX 300.00 Maintain

10/04/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

20/03/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

18/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 New Target: GBX 310.00 Maintain

11/01/2019 Broker: Peel Hunt Rating: Buy Old Target: GBX 325.00 Maintain

Central Asia Metals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, processes and produces copper cathodes from secondary mining techniques. The company has market cap of 362.13 million GBP. It owns 100% interest in the Kounrad solvent extraction electro-winning copper production plant located near the city of Balkhash in central Kazakhstan. It has a 7.79 P/E ratio. The firm also holds an agreement to acquire 80% interest in the subsoil use contract for the Shuak copper exploration property that covers an area of 197 square kilometer in the Akmola Oblast region of northern Kazakhstan; and owns 75% interest in the Copper Bay tailings project located in the Atacama region of Chile.

The stock increased 3.37% or GBX 6.75 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 207.25. About 151,530 shares traded. Central Asia Metals plc (LON:CAML) has 0.00% since July 10, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 selling transactions for $557,404 activity. Another trade for 10,000 shares valued at $557,404 was bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Ishares Tr (IJT) stake by 28,301 shares to 38,404 valued at $6.85 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Ishares Tr (SHV) stake by 7,831 shares and now owns 3,389 shares. Ishares Tr (HDV) was reduced too.