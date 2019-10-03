Sigma Planning Has Lowered Position in Apple (Call) (AAPL) by $45.01 Million as Stock Rose; Oppenheimer Asset Management Has Boosted Royal Caribbean Cruises LTD (RCL) Position by $311,575

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd (RCL) by 21.76% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc bought 2,575 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.83% . The institutional investor held 14,407 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.75 million, up from 11,832 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.82 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.12 during the last trading session, reaching $104.14. About 664,126 shares traded. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL) has risen 4.78% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.78% the S&P500. Some Historical RCL News: 12/04/2018 – Talend Connect 2018: New Speakers Include AstraZeneca, Royal Caribbean & TD Bank; 10/05/2018 – Royal Caribbean Honors Actors Carlos and Alexa PenaVega, With Baby Son Ocean, As First-Ever Godfamily For Global Cruise Line; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean Expects Net Yield Increase of 2% to 3.75% on Constant Currency Basi; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD – FULL YEAR ADJUSTED EARNINGS GUIDANCE IS INCREASED BY $0.15 TO A RANGE OF $8.70 TO $8.90 PER SHARE; 07/03/2018 – The Bell Heard Around The World; Celebrity Cruises ‘Rings The Bell On The Seven Seas’ In Honor Of International Women’s Day; 19/03/2018 – RCL Names Adam Goldstein as Vice Chairman, Recognizing Decades of Leadership; 26/04/2018 – Royal Caribbean 1Q Net Yields Were Up 4.9% on Constant Currency Basi; 06/03/2018 VALMET OYJ – VALMET TO UPGRADE AUTOMATION ON ROYAL CARIBBEAN’S MARINER OF THE SEAS CRUISE SHIP; 15/05/2018 – Azamara Club Cruises® Unveils 2020 Itineraries; 26/04/2018 – ROYAL CARIBBEAN CRUISES LTD RCL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.76 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 228,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 230,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.06B market cap company. The stock increased 0.86% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $220.85. About 21.51M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 02/04/2018 – New York Post: Authorities used Apple Watch data to identify a murder suspect; 29/05/2018 – Apple Switch to Full OLED IPhone Lineup Seen Unlikely by 2019; 29/03/2018 – Apple just released iOS 11.3, which lets users control iPhone battery settings; 27/03/2018 – Apple aims to claw back education market from Google in Chicago event; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s CFO Says Services Had `Sensational’ Quarter: TOPLive; 27/03/2018 – TAIPEI — Many Apple suppliers and tech industry executives are voicing concerns that a trade war between the U.S. and China will not only damage their businesses but also the industry and economic growth as a result; 08/03/2018 – GRAPHIC-Hold the iPhone! Amazon primed to be larger than Apple; 14/05/2018 – Apple’s Tim Cook Takes Jab at Facebook Ad Model (Video); 12/03/2018 – The magazine service with access to 200 publications is now under the Apple umbrella; 26/04/2018 – Black lawmakers will visit Silicon Valley next week to talk to Apple, Square, PayPal and others about workplace diversity

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc, which manages about $12.85 billion and $4.53B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 4,162 shares to 46,228 shares, valued at $5.71 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Abbott Labs (NYSE:ABT) by 136,369 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 163,564 shares, and cut its stake in Red Hat Inc (NYSE:RHT).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.51 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

