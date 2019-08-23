Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Stake in Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) as Stock Price Declined; Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holder Holowesko Partners LTD Has Raised Holding by $1.04 Million as Share Price Declined

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) by 52.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,100 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 1,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.78 million, down from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $893.15 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.51 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/03/2018 – Amazon Prime Pantry is shifting to a $5 monthly subscription; 14/05/2018 – Amazon Go – a cashierless version of 7-Eleven – is expanding to San Francisco and Chicago Recode previously reported that the company planned to open up to six new locations this year; 22/04/2018 – Clothing retailers, beware. Amazon is expected to make a big leap in the apparel market this year. via @cnbctech; 26/04/2018 – Amazon To Increase Prime Subscription Price To $119 A Year — MarketWatch; 24/05/2018 – Best Buy’s Spending to Fight Amazon Comes at a Cost to Profit; 08/05/2018 – This is the inspiring quote Jeff Bezos keeps on his fridge; 02/05/2018 – Gshire Echo: Amazon to open huge Gloucestershire centre; 14/05/2018 – Seattle City Council backs new tax on largest companies, including Amazon; 18/04/2018 – Brazilian state prosecutor opposes Total drill plan at mouth of Amazon; 05/04/2018 – Tech helped lead the move higher, with Facebook jumping 2.9 percent and Netflix, Amazon and Alphabet all rising more than 1 percent

Holowesko Partners Ltd increased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 115.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Holowesko Partners Ltd bought 7,500 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.26% . The hedge fund held 14,000 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.96 million, up from 6,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Holowesko Partners Ltd who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $346.44B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $131.27. About 5.97M shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has declined 1.48% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.48% the S&P500. Some Historical JNJ News: 16/03/2018 – J&J SAYS DEAL CONTEMPLATED IN GUIDANCE PROVIDED JAN. 23; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson: Acceptance Period for Offer Ends on June 15; 16/03/2018 – Johnson & Johnson’s LifeScan Makes Blood Glucose Monitoring Products; 23/04/2018 – CN RAIL INTERIM CEO JJ RUEST SPEAKS ON QUARTERLY CALL; 26/04/2018 – J&J BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 90C/SHARE FROM 84C/SHR, EST. 88C; 17/04/2018 – J&J – EXCLUDING NET IMPACT OF ACQUISITIONS AND DIVESTITURES, ON AN OPERATIONAL, QTRLY BASIS DOMESTIC SALES INCREASED 1.3%; 17/04/2018 – Johnson & Johnson quarterly sales rise 12.6 pct; 15/03/2018 – J&J’s blockbuster hopeful erdafitinib gets ‘breakthrough’ moniker $JNJ @BrittanyMeiling; 16/03/2018 – Platinum Equity Submits Binding Offer to Acquire LifeScan From Johnson & Johnson; 27/03/2018 – FDA: Johnson & Johnson Vision Care, Inc.- ACUVUE ADVANCE Brand Contact Lenses with HYDRACLEAR

More notable recent Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Lilly’s Psoriasis Drug Found Superior To J&J’s Tremfya In Phase 4 Study – Benzinga” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Boasting A 25% Return On Equity, Is Johnson Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) A Top Quality Stock? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Kind Of Shareholders Own Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Are Analysts Saying About The Future Of Johnson & Johnson’s (NYSE:JNJ)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Days Left Until Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Trades Ex-Dividend – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 22, 2019.

Holowesko Partners Ltd, which manages about $4.09 billion and $1.29B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Qualcomm Inc (Put) (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 909,100 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $64.96 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 49,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60M shares, and cut its stake in Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Chesley Taft & Associate has 201,177 shares for 2.34% of their portfolio. Hightower Services Lta owns 124,709 shares. Moreover, Hamel Assocs Inc has 4.41% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Cwh Capital Mgmt holds 1.03% or 17,504 shares in its portfolio. Fisher Asset Management Lc owns 11.34M shares or 2% of their US portfolio. The North Carolina-based Bb&T Corporation has invested 1.08% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Texas Comml Bank Tx holds 2,304 shares or 0.59% of its portfolio. Grandfield And Dodd Lc invested 1.43% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Oak Assocs Ltd Oh reported 14,450 shares. Supplemental Annuity Collective Tru Of Nj, New Jersey-based fund reported 26,000 shares. 5,469 were reported by Family Firm Incorporated. Df Dent And Commerce reported 105,673 shares or 0.29% of all its holdings. Smithbridge Asset De invested 3.61% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Beach Inv Counsel Inc Pa reported 235,958 shares. Pinnacle Fin Partners Inc, Tennessee-based fund reported 101,612 shares.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in 2019 Q1. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Korea Investment Corporation holds 2.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 328,296 shares. 445 were accumulated by Golub Group Ltd Liability. Wisconsin Cap Mngmt Limited Co has invested 3.2% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Grisanti Capital Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested 2.32% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Flow Traders Us Lc reported 176 shares. Fifth Third State Bank holds 160,419 shares or 1.83% of its portfolio. Perkins Coie Tru reported 337 shares. Shell Asset Mgmt invested 1.8% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Harvey reported 5,870 shares. National Registered Invest Advisor stated it has 3,351 shares or 3.31% of all its holdings. Ingalls & Snyder Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 2,090 shares. David R Rahn & Assocs reported 5.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Architects invested in 0.31% or 101 shares. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). 256 were reported by Ghp Inv Advsr Incorporated.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “A Deep Dive Into How Amazon Prime Members Shopped Prime Day – Nasdaq” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” published on August 16, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) – Jeff Bezos Sells 900K Amazon Shares, Stake Drops From 16% To 12% – Benzinga” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon to double downtown Portland office with 400 new jobs – Portland Business Journal” with publication date: August 21, 2019.