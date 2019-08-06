Sigma Planning Has Lowered Its Alibaba Group Hldg LTD (BABA) Position; Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) Has 1.51 Sentiment

Jackson Rivers Co (JRVR) investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.17, from 1.34 in 2018Q4. The ratio is better, as 80 hedge funds started new or increased holdings, while 53 sold and decreased stakes in Jackson Rivers Co. The hedge funds in our database now have: 28.62 million shares, down from 29.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Jackson Rivers Co in top ten holdings decreased from 1 to 0 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 7 Reduced: 46 Increased: 56 New Position: 24.

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA) stake by 15.55% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,885 shares as Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (BABA)’s stock declined 8.56%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 10,235 shares with $1.87 million value, down from 12,120 last quarter. Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd now has $410.38B valuation. The stock increased 2.57% or $3.95 during the last trading session, reaching $157.62. About 8.96M shares traded. Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has declined 6.34% since August 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.34% the S&P500. Some Historical BABA News: 12/03/2018 – IKANG HEALTHCARE – CERTAIN DEVELOPMENTS WITH RESPECT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED POTENTIAL GOING PRIVATE DEAL PROPOSED BY YUNFENG CAPITAL ON JUNE 6, 2016; 15/03/2018 – Alibaba extends grip in emerging Asia with local data centers; 30/05/2018 – Alibaba wants more Japanese products in Chinese customers’ hands; 04/05/2018 – Alibaba Group Holding Sees FY19 Revenue Growth Topping 60%; 05/04/2018 – MEDIA-Alibaba is preparing to invest in Grab – TechCrunch; 12/03/2018 – IKANG GETS PURCHASE PROPOSAL FROM YUNFENG CAPITAL & ALIBABA; 08/05/2018 – Alibaba Buys Rocket Internet-Incubated Daraz; 18/04/2018 – Brightwire: Alibaba, Baidu,; 29/05/2018 – Alibaba And Cainiao To Invest $1.38 Billion In Chinese Express Delivery Company ZTO — MarketWatch; 25/03/2018 – Alibaba to release unlimited data package for own apps with China Unicom, sources say

James River Group Holdings, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance services in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.45 billion. It operates in four divisions: Excess and Surplus Lines, Specialty Admitted Insurance, Casualty Reinsurance, and Corporate and Other. It has a 19.58 P/E ratio. The Excess and Surplus Lines segment underwrites property and liability insurance on an excess and surplus commercial lines basis in all states and the District of Columbia.

The stock increased 1.23% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.8. About 32,073 shares traded. James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR) has risen 16.72% since August 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.72% the S&P500. Some Historical JRVR News: 08/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER GROUP HOLDINGS LTD JRVR.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $37; 02/05/2018 – James River Net Oper Income 55c/Shr; 15/05/2018 – James River Announces Closing of Secondary Offering; 02/05/2018 – James River Group 1Q EPS 53c; 10/05/2018 – JAMES RIVER REPORTS SECONDARY OFFERING; 04/05/2018 – Victory Capital Management Inc. Exits James River Group; 17/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Selling Report: James River Group Holdings, Ltd. (JRVR), Weight Watchers International, Inc. (WTW), And Others; 10/04/2018 – James River Group Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average; 08/05/2018 – James River Group Access Event Set By SunTrust for May. 15-16; 10/05/2018 – James River Announces Secondary Offering

Deprince Race & Zollo Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in James River Group Holdings, Ltd. for 1.03 million shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc owns 518,383 shares or 1.01% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Cortina Asset Management Llc has 0.9% invested in the company for 359,779 shares. The Massachusetts-based Monarch Partners Asset Management Llc has invested 0.8% in the stock. Frontier Capital Management Co Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.46 million shares.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr stake by 26,853 shares to 40,444 valued at $2.01 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Pacer Fds Tr stake by 50,174 shares and now owns 80,772 shares. Ishares Tr (IVW) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Alibaba Group Holding (NYSE:BABA), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Alibaba Group Holding had 17 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight” on Monday, April 15. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, March 29. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, May 7. On Thursday, March 14 the stock rating was maintained by HSBC with “Buy”. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Mizuho. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Tuesday, March 12 by UBS. Raymond James maintained Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) on Thursday, March 14 with “Buy” rating. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, May 20 report. The stock of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) earned “Strong Buy” rating by Raymond James on Thursday, May 16.

Analysts await Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $1.13 earnings per share, up 71.21% or $0.47 from last year’s $0.66 per share. BABA’s profit will be $2.94B for 34.87 P/E if the $1.13 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Alibaba Group Holding Limited for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.41% EPS growth.