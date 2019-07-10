Sigma Planning Has Lowered Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding by $566,984; Shares Declined; Bowen Hanes & Co Lowered Its Abbott Laboratories (ABT) Holding by $850,988; Valuation Rose

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 12,886 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $41.18. About 2.19M shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 29/05/2018 – Hormel at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 26/05/2018 – USDA: Hormel Foods Recalls Canned Pork, Chicken Products; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – EXPECT JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE TO CONTINUE SHOWING EARNINGS DECLINES FOR REMAINDER OF THIS YEAR; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 25/04/2018 – HORMEL IS SAID TO MULL BID FOR $600M CHINESE WASABI MAKER; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS SAYS DON KREMIN, GROUP VP TO RETIRE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 07/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Ranked No. 16 on 2018 100 Best Corporate Citizens List

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc decreased its stake in Abbott Laboratories (ABT) by 54.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc sold 10,772 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.86% with the market. The institutional investor held 9,141 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $731,000, down from 19,913 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bowen Hanes & Co Inc who had been investing in Abbott Laboratories for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.43B market cap company. The stock increased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $85.27. About 2.96M shares traded. Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 23.36% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.93% the S&P500. Some Historical ABT News: 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL DIAGNOSTICS SALES $ 1,837 MLN VS $1,158 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 23/03/2018 – Abbott’s Alere resolves U.S. diagnostic device probe for $33.2 mln; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 05/04/2018 – FDA OK’D ABBOTT PERCLOSE PROGLIDE SUTURE-MEDIATED SYSTEM; 05/04/2018 – FDA: Abbott Perclose ProGlide Suture-Mediated Closure System – P960043/S097; 17/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Bank of America, Abbott Laboratories, Analog Devices, Mohawk Industries, Maxwell; 28/03/2018 – Abbott is taking its partnership with a diabetes care start-up one step further; 02/04/2018 – FTC: FTC Acting Chairman Ohlhausen Appoints Alden Abbott as Acting General Counsel; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES – QTRLY TOTAL PEDIATRIC SALES $994 MLN VS $927 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/05/2018 – Carina Lorenz, Timothy Abbott

Analysts await Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) to report earnings on August, 22. They expect $0.36 earnings per share, down 7.69% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.39 per share. HRL’s profit will be $192.19M for 28.60 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.46 actual earnings per share reported by Hormel Foods Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.74% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 16,578 are owned by Commerce Bancshares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Liability (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 7,438 shares. San Francisco Sentry Invest (Ca) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Exane Derivatives stated it has 20 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 11,234 are owned by Keybank National Association Oh. Hwg Lp reported 3.48% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). 320,433 were reported by Scout Invs. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 290 shares. North Carolina-based Captrust Advsrs has invested 0.27% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Sumitomo Mitsui Hldg has invested 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Bb&T holds 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) or 62,265 shares. The Alabama-based Retirement Of Alabama has invested 0.1% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Punch & Assoc Management stated it has 0.43% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Moreover, Oakworth Capital has 0.02% invested in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 2,672 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Intercontinental Exchange In (NYSE:ICE) by 4,377 shares to 7,377 shares, valued at $562,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLY) by 5,361 shares in the quarter, for a total of 32,737 shares, and has risen its stake in Qualcomm Inc (NASDAQ:QCOM).

Bowen Hanes & Co Inc, which manages about $2.46 billion and $2.26B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 26,593 shares to 990,075 shares, valued at $53.45M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) by 9,090 shares in the quarter, for a total of 248,706 shares, and has risen its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT).

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 1 sale for $12.17 million activity. Shares for $12.42M were sold by Contreras Jaime on Wednesday, January 30.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.82 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.09, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 52 investors sold ABT shares while 617 reduced holdings. 143 funds opened positions while 408 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 2.74% less from 1.29 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Sys invested in 0.5% or 2.34 million shares. Puzo Michael J accumulated 97,118 shares. 111,916 are held by Moors Cabot. Wealthtrust Axiom Limited Liability Company owns 2,808 shares or 0.08% of their US portfolio. Conning accumulated 45,596 shares or 0.11% of the stock. Balyasny Asset Llc owns 465,446 shares or 0.25% of their US portfolio. Cs Mckee LP stated it has 2.26% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). Swiss Fincl Bank invested in 6.08M shares. Roosevelt Investment Gp stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT). 46,882 are owned by Douglass Winthrop Advsr Ltd Llc. Engines Limited Co has 67,635 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Brandywine holds 157,149 shares. Gulf Bank (Uk) Limited invested in 412,876 shares or 0.57% of the stock. Cls Invs Lc holds 0% of its portfolio in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) for 140 shares. Manchester Capital Limited Liability Company invested in 0.18% or 18,094 shares.

Analysts await Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) to report earnings on July, 17 before the open. They expect $0.80 EPS, up 9.59% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.73 per share. ABT’s profit will be $1.41 billion for 26.65 P/E if the $0.80 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual EPS reported by Abbott Laboratories for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 26.98% EPS growth.

