Sigma Planning Has Lifted Stake in American Express Co (AXP) as Market Valuation Rose; Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) Shareholder Balyasny Asset Management Trimmed Its Position

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in American Express Co (AXP) by 67.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 4,626 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.39% with the market. The institutional investor held 11,464 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25M, up from 6,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in American Express Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $105.19B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $126.78. About 4.22 million shares traded or 33.69% up from the average. American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 16.16% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.73% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 21/03/2018 – AmEx Hires Standard Chartered’s Marrs to Lead Commercial Unit; 16/04/2018 – American Express and Marriott Unveil New and Refreshed Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS-U.S. SMALL BUSINESS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 1.9 PCT AT APRIL END VS 1.8 PCT AT MARCH END; 12/03/2018 – EverCompliant Secures Strategic Investment From American Express Ventures to Help Fight Electronic Money Laundering; 18/04/2018 – American Express “off to a good start” in new financial year; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO QTRLY CONSOLIDATED EXPENSES WERE $6.9 BLN, UP 9 PERCENT FROM $6.3 BLN A YEAR AGO; 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner, Dominion Harbor; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct)

Balyasny Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Tractor Supply Co (TSCO) by 90.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Balyasny Asset Management Llc sold 909,926 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.58% with the market. The hedge fund held 92,931 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.09M, down from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Balyasny Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Tractor Supply Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.27 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.36% or $1.52 during the last trading session, reaching $109.95. About 1.33M shares traded or 16.22% up from the average. Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ:TSCO) has risen 39.39% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 34.96% the S&P500. Some Historical TSCO News: 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company Shareholders Elect Denise L. Jackson to Its Board of Directors; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity OTC Adds Cboe, Exits Tractor Supply, Cuts Ubisoft; 26/04/2018 – Tractor Supply: Sees FY18 Comparable Store Sales Up 2.0%-3.0%; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY 1Q EPS 57C, EST. 57C; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Company to Participate in Baird’s 2018 Global Consumer, Technology and Services Conference; 10/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Raises Dividend to 31c Vs. 27c; 24/05/2018 – Tractor Supply Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 13/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eleven Classes and Downgrades One Class of JPMBB 2013-C14; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY CO. CONFIRMS 2018 FINL GUIDANCE; 26/04/2018 – TRACTOR SUPPLY SEES FY COMP SALES +2% TO +3%

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.29 million activity.

