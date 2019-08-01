Sigma Planning Has Lifted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) as Valuation Declined; Ftb Advisors Has Increased Holding in Kinder Morgan Com Usd0.01 (KMI) by $349,200

Ftb Advisors Inc increased its stake in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 (KMI) by 10.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ftb Advisors Inc bought 17,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.26% . The institutional investor held 179,697 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.59M, up from 162,237 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ftb Advisors Inc who had been investing in Kinder Morgan Inc Com Usd0.01 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.13 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.82. About 2.38 million shares traded. Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) has risen 16.17% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.17% the S&P500. Some Historical KMI News: 14/05/2018 – Kinder Morgan Shareholders Vote in Favor of Stockholder Proposal on Climate Change Scenarios; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA A.G. – FILED CLAIM BASED ON PUBLIC INTEREST, CHALLENGING CONSTITUTIONALITY OF ALBERTA’S PRESERVING CANADA’S ECONOMIC PROSPERITY ACT; 29/05/2018 – Canada government to give briefing on pipeline expansion aid; 29/05/2018 – KINDER MORGAN INC – KINDER MORGAN CANADA LIMITED BOARD AGREED TO PURCHASE OF TRANS MOUNTAIN PIPELINE SYSTEM & EXPANSION PROJECT BY GOVERNMENT OF CANADA; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK-Energy execs says tariff gambit could hit shale, LNG project costs; 26/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan Has Threatened to Scrap Trans Mountain Expansion by May 31; 15/04/2018 – Canada will talk to pipeline firm about aid to solve crisis -PM; 18/04/2018 – Kinder Morgan: Continues to Expect to Use Cash in Excess of Dividend Payments to Fund Growth Investments; 22/05/2018 – BRITISH COLUMBIA FILES CONSTITUTIONAL CHALLENGE OF ALBERTA LEGISLATION; 29/05/2018 – The Star Vancouver: #Breaking: The federal Liberal government has agreed to buy the troubled Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 568.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 11,944 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 14,044 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.01M, up from 2,100 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $935.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.27% or $23.64 during the last trading session, reaching $1890.42. About 1.10 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 21/03/2018 – Uber has withdrawn a job offer to a top Amazon exec after discovering a discrepancy Amazon’s voice-shopping VP, Assaf Ronen, was set to replace Daniel Graf as product head; 08/05/2018 – Spherix CEO, Anthony Hayes, Set to Appear Live on Cheddar TV Interview to Take Place From the Floor of the NYSE on May 9th 12:50 p.m; 27/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC AMZN.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $1830 FROM $1760; 26/04/2018 – Amazon.com Announces First Quarter Sales up 43% to $51.0 Billion; 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 26/04/2018 – Amazon’s AWS and advertising businesses are fueling its retail dominance High growth plus big margins equals trouble for all other retailers; 23/04/2018 – MEDIA-Amazon in acquisition discussions with home shopping channel Evine – TechCrunch; 27/03/2018 – AMAZON.COM AND FRENCH RETAILER CASINO DISCUSSING POSSIBLE BRAZIL DEAL; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY PHYSICAL STORES REVENUE $4,263 MLN; 15/03/2018 – Amazon Says It Is Fully Cooperating With Japanese Regulators’ Probe

More notable recent Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “FERC approves Gulf LNG expansion project – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “3 Signs a Stock’s Dividend Might Be at Risk – The Motley Fool” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Kinder Morgan Earnings: KMI Stock Dips as Q2 Results Mixed – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Do These 3 Checks Before Buying Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why Kinder Morgan Stock Is Up More Than 35% So Far in 2019 – Motley Fool” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Ftb Advisors Inc, which manages about $3.88B and $1.25 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond Etf (AGG) by 14,739 shares to 185,253 shares, valued at $20.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Russell 1000 Etf (IWB) by 7,361 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 635 shares, and cut its stake in Kohls Corporation Com Usd0.01 (NYSE:KSS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 65 investors sold KMI shares while 250 reduced holdings. 90 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 1.36 billion shares or 0.49% more from 1.35 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Massmutual Tru Fsb Adv owns 1,721 shares. 29,677 were accumulated by Beacon Gp. Price T Rowe Associates Incorporated Md holds 3.56M shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Bessemer Group Inc has 0.06% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Meritage Port owns 272,624 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Eagle Glob Advisors Ltd Com holds 5.72M shares. Legal And General Group Plc has invested 0.16% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Fmr Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI). Beach Inv Management Lc stated it has 42,830 shares. Farmers Bank & Trust holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 5,394 shares. Kayne Anderson Capital Advsrs LP reported 2.7% stake. Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 6,246 shares. Moreover, Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp has 0.14% invested in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) for 305,522 shares. Dnb Asset Mgmt As accumulated 318,929 shares or 0% of the stock.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fidelity by 78,676 shares to 205,506 shares, valued at $5.34 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (RDVY) by 39,446 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,465 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (ISTB).

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Amazon’s Ad Business Still Has a Lot of Opportunities – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Alibaba Opens Its Platform To B2B Sellers In U.S. – Benzinga” published on July 23, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “This Is Why Amazon Stock a Must-Buy Amid the Nasdaq Rally – Nasdaq” on July 15, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GenZ and the Brands of the Future – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “PinDuoDuo: This Is Why It’s Overvalued – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.