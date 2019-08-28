Sigma Planning Has Increased Its Waste Mgmt Del (WM) Holding; Tjx Companies (the (TJX) Shorts Raised By 9.28%

Sigma Planning Corp increased Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM) stake by 17.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 7,147 shares as Waste Mgmt Inc Del (WM)’s stock rose 10.33%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 47,537 shares with $4.94M value, up from 40,390 last quarter. Waste Mgmt Inc Del now has $49.95B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $117.75. About 1.06M shares traded. Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) has risen 31.65% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.65% the S&P500. Some Historical WM News: 23/03/2018 – Billionaire AutoNation, Waste Management and Blockbuster founder H. Wayne Huizenga has died at the age of 80; 22/03/2018 – TOX FREE SOLUTIONS LTD TOX.AX – REFERS TO SCHEME OF ARRANGEMENT UNDER WHICH CLEANAWAY WASTE MANAGEMENT LTDWILL ACQUIRE ENTIRE STAKE IN TOXFREE; 17/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Waste Management – 04/17/2018 02:30 PM; 15/03/2018 – Global Medical Waste Management Market to Reach Over US$ 22 Billion by 2025; Increasing Medical Waste Generation is Fueling Market Growth, Observes TMR; 07/03/2018 – Gabelli & Company’s Annual Waste Conference; 18/04/2018 – Waste Management Inc expected to post earnings of 83 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 07/03/2018 – Caltex: Chellew is Chairman of Cleanaway Waste Management; 17/04/2018 – Water & Waste Management Consulting Services: Global Markets to 2022 by Type (Solid Waste & Waste Water) – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 06/03/2018 PA DEP: Bureau of Waste Management Overview TUESDAY, March 20, 2018; 20/04/2018 – Waste Management 1Q Net Profit Rises 33%; Lowers Tax Rate Guidance

Tjx Companies Inc (the (NYSE:TJX) had an increase of 9.28% in short interest. TJX’s SI was 14.87M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 9.28% from 13.60 million shares previously. With 5.72M avg volume, 3 days are for Tjx Companies Inc (the (NYSE:TJX)’s short sellers to cover TJX’s short positions. The stock decreased 0.07% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $53.41. About 5.74M shares traded. The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) has risen 12.76% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.76% the S&P500. Some Historical TJX News: 13/03/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH NEUTRAL, $85 TARGET PRICE; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC TJX.N FY2019 SHR VIEW $4.84 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY CONSOLIDATED COMP STORE SALES INCREASED 3%; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC QTRLY ADJUSTED DILUTED EPS OF $0.96; 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of The TJX Companies, Inc. Investors (TJX); 22/05/2018 – TJX Cos Sees FY19 EPS $4.75-EPS $4.83; 22/05/2018 – TJX COMPANIES INC – SEES CONSOLIDATED COMPARABLE STORE SALES GROWTH OF 1% TO 2% IN 2019; 29/05/2018 – Urban League of Eastern Massachusetts Partners with TJX and Jobcase for the Seventh Annual Jobs Rebuild Boston Community Conference and Career Fair, One of Boston’s Largest Annual Job Fairs; 04/04/2018 – TJX COMPANIES SAYS IS EXPECTING SUBSTANTIAL CASH BENEFIT FROM RECENT CHANGES IN U.S. FEDERAL TAX LAW; 22/05/2018 – Bargain-hungry shoppers help

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Ishares Tr (TIP) stake by 4,779 shares to 54,880 valued at $6.21M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Global X Fds (DIV) stake by 19,443 shares and now owns 8,582 shares. First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FV) was reduced too.

More notable recent Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Waste Management: Q2 Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Waste Management a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Newborn Portfolio Update: Waste Management Transferred In – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019. More interesting news about Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “4 Recession/Trade War Proof Stocks That Could Be Huge Winners Going Forward – 24/7 Wall St.” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Reasons Why There’s Money to Be Made in the Garbage Market – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.09 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 40 investors sold WM shares while 314 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 267 raised stakes. 299.79 million shares or 2.52% less from 307.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Andra Ap holds 0.21% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) or 71,000 shares. Quadrant Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co holds 1.01% or 17,543 shares in its portfolio. Hemenway Limited Liability Company owns 61,710 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 336 shares. Victory Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 76,224 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Trustmark Natl Bank Tru Department has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Gfs Advsrs Limited Liability Company holds 0.1% of its portfolio in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 3,220 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan reported 112,378 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. Bryn Mawr Trust invested 0.04% in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM). Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 5.89M shares or 0.18% of the stock. Cobblestone Advsr Lc invested in 0.06% or 5,661 shares. Moreover, Fdx Advsrs has 0.06% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 13,271 shares. Moreover, Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft Mbh has 0.14% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 16,457 shares. 180,069 were accumulated by Churchill Management Corp. Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) for 41 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering Waste Management (NYSE:WM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Waste Management has $12000 highest and $103 lowest target. $112.25’s average target is -4.67% below currents $117.75 stock price. Waste Management had 10 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was downgraded by UBS on Thursday, April 4 to “Neutral”. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) on Thursday, April 11 to “Hold” rating.

The TJX Companies, Inc. operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $64.77 billion. It operates through four divisions: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. It has a 21.61 P/E ratio. The firm sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, accent furniture, lamps, rugs, wall dÃ©cor, decorative accessories, and giftware; seasonal items; jewelry; and other merchandise.

Among 2 analysts covering TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. TJX Companies has $60 highest and $5500 lowest target. $59’s average target is 10.47% above currents $53.41 stock price. TJX Companies had 8 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was upgraded on Friday, August 16 by Loop Capital. The rating was maintained by Nomura with “Buy” on Tuesday, June 25.