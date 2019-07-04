Sigma Planning Has Increased Its Cummins (CMI) Position; 15 Analysts Covering Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (SRPT)

Among 15 analysts covering Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT), 15 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Sarepta Therapeutics had 32 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. H.C. Wainwright maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Friday, March 8 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, June 25. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co on Wednesday, February 27 with “Buy”. Piper Jaffray maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Wednesday, March 6 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by H.C. Wainwright. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 28 report. Citigroup maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of SRPT in report on Monday, March 4 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) earned “Buy” rating by SunTrust on Wednesday, February 27. See Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) latest ratings:

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. On Friday, January 18 Freeland Richard Joseph sold $675,000 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) or 4,500 shares. HERMAN ALEXIS M also sold $63,499 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) shares. Embree Tracy A also sold $30,900 worth of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) on Wednesday, February 6.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Sell” rating given on Wednesday, May 1 by UBS. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 7. The rating was downgraded by Loop Capital on Tuesday, July 2 to “Sell”. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) earned “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Wednesday, May 1. The stock of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has “Perform” rating given on Thursday, February 7 by Oppenheimer.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 23 investors sold Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 102 raised stakes. 74.26 million shares or 13.02% more from 65.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated Natl Bank holds 15,158 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Tru owns 40,842 shares. Dana Advisors has 0.13% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). 36 are held by First Hawaiian Savings Bank. Opus Point Partners Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.53% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Tiverton Asset Management Lc holds 0.01% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 1,257 shares. Daiwa Grp Incorporated holds 6,855 shares. Boothbay Fund Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Point72 Asset Management Limited Partnership, a Connecticut-based fund reported 260,790 shares. 373,500 are owned by Senator Gp Ltd Partnership. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan holds 0.04% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) or 2,000 shares. Sands Capital Mgmt Lc has invested 1.33% in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT). Exane Derivatives owns 2,023 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Tower Research Limited Liability Corp (Trc) has 0% invested in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) for 7 shares. Creative Planning stated it has 129,690 shares or 0.06% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 0.58% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $151.47. About 1.49M shares traded or 31.87% up from the average. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) has risen 28.02% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.59% the S&P500. Some Historical SRPT News: 13/03/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SBLA FOR KEYTRUDA IS BASED IN PART ON DATA FROM PHASE 2 KEYNOTE-158 TRIAL; 16/05/2018 – Merck’s Keytruda boosts response in hard-to-treat lung cancer; 01/05/2018 – Merck Boosts Outlook as Keytruda Sales Surpass Diabetes Drugs; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE CORP – EDMC REVIEW OF PHASE 3 ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 STUDY EVALUATING EPACADOSTAT WITH KEYTRUDA DETERMINED STUDY DID NOT MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 09/04/2018 – Keytruda is already approved to treat several forms of cancer, including advanced melanoma. The drug racked up $3.81 billion in revenue in 2017; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF KEYTRUDA IN COMBINATION WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT PREVIOUSLY OBSERVED IN LUNG CANCER; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) in Patients with Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 16/04/2018 – Dynavax Reports Interim Data for SD-101 in Combination With KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) in Patients With Advanced Squamous Cell Carcinoma of the Head and Neck; 03/05/2018 – SAREPTA THERAPEUTICS INC – COMPANIES PLAN TO REPORT ON 60-DAY BIOPSY DATA IN LATE-2018 OR EARLY 2019; 30/04/2018 – Merck: FDA Grants Priority Review to sBLA for Keytruda Combination

Since January 30, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 4 selling transactions for $24.19 million activity. Mahatme Sandesh sold $8.47 million worth of Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) on Wednesday, January 30. On Friday, February 1 the insider Howton David T sold $4.20M. On Friday, February 1 the insider Cumbo Alexander sold $2.10M.

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA therapeutics for the treatment of rare neuromuscular diseases. The company has market cap of $10.80 billion. The firm offers EXONDYS 51, a disease-modifying therapy for the treatment of duchenne muscular dystrophy , which is a rare genetic muscle-wasting disease caused by the absence of dystrophin. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops SRP-4045 and SRP-4053, which are exon skipping clinical product candidates for the treatment of DMD.