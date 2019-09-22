Sigma Planning Has Increased Its Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) Holding; Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted American Express Co (AXP) Holding By $1.44 Million

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased American Express Co (AXP) stake by 17.22% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Bluemar Capital Management Llc acquired 11,713 shares as American Express Co (AXP)’s stock rose 6.28%. The Bluemar Capital Management Llc holds 79,733 shares with $9.84M value, up from 68,020 last quarter. American Express Co now has $96.91 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $116.8. About 4.38M shares traded or 28.21% up from the average. American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 07/03/2018 American Express Joins Chorus Declaring Gender Pay Parity; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO – QTRLY SHR $1.86; 20/03/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS SAYS ALERTED BY EXPEDIA ABOUT CYBER ATTACK; 25/04/2018 – American Express Advances in Effort to Access China Market; 26/04/2018 – American Express closer to breaking into elusive Chinese market; 15/05/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS – USCS CARD MEMBER LOANS NET WRITE-OFF RATE-PRINCIPAL ONLY 2.3 PCT AT APRIL END VS 2.2 PCT AT MARCH END; 23/03/2018 – TechCrunch: American Express quietly acquired UK fintech startup Cake for $13.3M; 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Starting to Pay Off; 28/03/2018 – American Express: Petrino Has Served as Global Head of Operational Risk and Oversight since May 2016; 19/04/2018 – American Express Co Volume Jumps More Than Nine Times Average

Sigma Planning Corp increased Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY) stake by 41.31% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp acquired 9,178 shares as Bristol Myers Squibb Co (BMY)’s stock declined 4.66%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 31,398 shares with $1.42 million value, up from 22,220 last quarter. Bristol Myers Squibb Co now has $82.72 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $50.57. About 10.34 million shares traded. Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has declined 24.64% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.64% the S&P500. Some Historical BMY News: 16/04/2018 – OVERALL RESPONSE RATE 45.3 PCT FOR OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 27 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 06/04/2018 – INCYTE- SAFETY PROFILE OBSERVED IN ECHO-301/KEYNOTE-252 WAS CONSISTENT WITH THAT OBSERVED IN STUDIES OF EPACADOSTAT IN COMBINATION WITH KEYTRUDA; 26/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – CHMP RECOMMENDATION OF OPDIVO WILL NOW BE REVIEWED BY EUROPEAN COMMISSION; 13/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB- IN TRIAL, TWO SECONDARY ENDPOINTS OF ORR, MEDIAN DURATION OF RESPONSE DEMONSTRATED DURABILITY WITH OPDIVO VS DOCETAXEL; 03/05/2018 – SYNALLOY CORP – ANTICIPATE TOTAL SHIPMENTS GREATER THAN 65 MLN POUNDS IN 2018 AT BRISTOL METALS UNIT; 13/04/2018 – OPDIVO (NIVOLUMAB), FIRST PD-1 INHIBITOR TO DEMONSTRATE SUPERIOR SURVIVAL BENEFIT COMPARED WITH CHEMOTHERAPY IN A PREDOMINANTLY CHINESE POPULATION WITH PREVIOUSLY TREATED NON-SMALL CELL LUNG CANCER…; 03/04/2018 – Nektar Therapeutics Announces Effective Date of Global Development & Commercialization Collaboration with Bristol-Myers Squibb; 16/05/2018 – GENENTECH – IN PHASE lll IMPOWER150 STUDY, SURVIVAL ADVANTAGE FOR TECENTRIQ-AVASTIN COMBO REGIMEN WAS SEEN IN ALL EXPLORATORY PATIENT SUBGROUPS ANALYZED; 16/04/2018 – OPDIVO PLUS LOW-DOSE YERVOY COMBINATION REDUCES RISK OF PROGRES; 17/05/2018 – SYNDAX: ENTINOSTAT/KEYTRUDA TRIAL SUGGESTS `ENHANCED BENEFIT`

Among 5 analysts covering Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Bristol-Myers Squibb has $63 highest and $4900 lowest target. $54.40’s average target is 7.57% above currents $50.57 stock price. Bristol-Myers Squibb had 12 analyst reports since April 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, June 13 by UBS. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, April 17 with “Outperform”. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, September 3 by Bank of America. Barclays Capital upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) rating on Friday, May 3. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $5500 target.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold BMY shares while 467 reduced holdings. 120 funds opened positions while 460 raised stakes. 1.25 billion shares or 3.32% more from 1.21 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D, a New Jersey-based fund reported 2.10 million shares. Retirement System Of Alabama reported 1.76 million shares. Gsa Cap Partners Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0.19% or 37,628 shares. Tiemann Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Co, California-based fund reported 7,428 shares. First Citizens National Bank & Trust And has 8,871 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Brookstone Capital accumulated 57,763 shares. Hartford Management has invested 0.98% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Macnealy Hoover Investment Mgmt has invested 0.51% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). American Gp holds 562,852 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Nebraska-based Cwm Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.11% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Riverhead Cap Mgmt Ltd holds 154,645 shares. Maverick Cap invested in 0.08% or 121,000 shares. Godshalk Welsh Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0.2% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY). Monetary Management Gru owns 0.71% invested in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) for 40,945 shares. The Virginia-based Evermay Wealth Ltd Com has invested 0.12% in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY).

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Ishares Tr (FLOT) stake by 25,069 shares to 133,843 valued at $6.82M in 2019Q2. It also reduced First Tr Value Line Divid In (FVD) stake by 74,371 shares and now owns 333,342 shares. Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr was reduced too.

Since May 16, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 selling transactions for $728,360 activity. 5,000 Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) shares with value of $236,440 were bought by Samuels Theodore R. II. BERTOLINI ROBERT J had bought 11,000 shares worth $491,920.

More notable recent Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Those Who Purchased Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) Shares A Year Ago Have A 20% Loss To Show For It – Yahoo Finance” on August 28, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Declining Revenues in 2020 for Bristol-Myers Squibb, BMY Stock? – Forbes” published on September 05, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Bristol-Myers’ (BMY) Opdivo Shows Long-Term Survival Benefit – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company (NYSE:BMY) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is Bristol-Myers Squibb a Buy? – The Motley Fool” published on September 07, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “5 Top Stock Trades for Tuesday: NFLX, AMGN, ACB, BMY – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 26, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 49 investors sold AXP shares while 447 reduced holdings. 106 funds opened positions while 314 raised stakes. 679.88 million shares or 0.12% less from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Fincl has 0.05% invested in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) for 878,255 shares. Regentatlantic Cap Ltd Llc holds 5,562 shares. Haverford Fincl Services Inc holds 0.32% or 7,531 shares. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Ltd Llc owns 410 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Finemark National Bank & stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Calamos Advisors Ltd Co invested in 180,018 shares. Cubic Asset Mngmt Llc accumulated 57,828 shares or 2.14% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 8,140 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Winch Advisory Svcs Ltd Company holds 23 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Alpha Windward Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.17% in American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP). Ftb Advsrs accumulated 1,310 shares. Investec Asset Mgmt Ltd reported 648,507 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sawgrass Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 22,439 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Kemper Master Retirement Trust owns 22,000 shares. L & S Inc invested in 1.11% or 67,935 shares.

More notable recent American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Be Tempted To Sell American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) Because Of Its P/E Ratio? – Yahoo Finance” on August 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “4 Of The Most Used Business Credit Cards – Benzinga” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “VC Deals: Salesforce Sinks $300M Into WordPress Owner – Seeking Alpha” published on September 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “American Express August credit card delinquencies rate tick higher – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 16, 2019.

Among 6 analysts covering American Express (NYSE:AXP), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. American Express has $145 highest and $123 lowest target. $137.33’s average target is 17.58% above currents $116.8 stock price. American Express had 12 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. RBC Capital Markets maintained American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. RBC Capital Markets has “Sector Perform” rating and $12500 target. As per Wednesday, June 19, the company rating was initiated by Bank of America. Wells Fargo maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $14000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Buy” rating and $14200 target in Monday, July 8 report. JP Morgan maintained American ExpreS Company (NYSE:AXP) rating on Monday, July 22. JP Morgan has “Neutral” rating and $13200 target. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 3 to “Overweight”.