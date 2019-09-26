Sigma Planning Has Decreased Ball (BLL) Position by $381,501; Market Valuation Rose; Bridgecreek Investment Management Has Lifted Its Holding in Roper Industries (ROP) by $860,100 as Market Valuation Rose

Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Roper Industries Inc (ROP) by 39.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc bought 2,350 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 8,265 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.03M, up from 5,915 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bridgecreek Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Roper Industries Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $37.21B market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $1.53 during the last trading session, reaching $357.74. About 137,749 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – 2018 GUIDANCE EXCLUDES IMPACT OF FUTURE ACQUISITIONS OR DIVESTITURES; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies Expects PowerPlan Acquisition to Be Immediately Cash Accretive; 26/04/2018 – Reality Television Stars Tanner Tolbert and Jade Roper Tolbert Slim Down with Nutrisystem; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – ANTICIPATES FUNDING TRANSACTION USING ITS REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY AND CASH ON HAND; 12/03/2018 – Roper Technologies Announces Dividend; 21/05/2018 – Roper Technologies To Acquire PowerPlan in All-Cash Transaction Valued at $1.1B; 10/04/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING – DAT Truckload Freight Marketplace Expands Services with Load Visibility Platform; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 04/04/2018 – Fiduciary Champion Barbara Roper: Time to Shift Gears — Barrons.com; 06/04/2018 – Shellye L. Archambeau Joins Roper Technologies Bd of Directors

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 58.71% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 5,529 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 3,889 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $272,000, down from 9,418 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $24.87B market cap company. The stock increased 1.93% or $1.42 during the last trading session, reaching $74.92. About 693,453 shares traded. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 03/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns An Aa3 To Ball State University’s (IN) Housing And Dining System Revenue Bonds; Outlook Stable; 27/03/2018 – Master A Million™ Bouncing Ball Receives Prestigious Activity Toy of the Year Award at the Toy & Baby Industry Awards in; 19/03/2018 – Ball Corp CDS Widens 12 Bps; 20/03/2018 – APG Cash Drawer Names POS Industry Veteran Nigel Ball as Vice President of Sales; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp 1Q Adj EPS 50c; 09/03/2018 – Ball Aerospace Showcases Phased Array Antennas, Optical Communications and Remote Sensing Capabilities for Commercial and Government Applications at SATELLITE 2018; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Materials Exits Ball, Cuts Eagle Materials; 05/03/2018 Inquisitr: Lakers Rumors: LeBron James Will Fit With Lonzo Ball, Brandon Ingram In Los Angeles, Reports `SB Nation’; 28/03/2018 – CRICKET AUSTRALIA ANNOUNCES 12-MONTH BANS FOR STEVE SMITH AND DAVID WARNER FOR THEIR ROLES IN BALL-TAMPERING SCANDAL IN SOUTH AFRICA – CA STATEMENT; 05/03/2018 – FDA: Synthes (USA) Products LLC- 2.5 mm Reaming Rod, Ball tip with extension, 950 mm, sterile, Part Number: 351.707S Reaming

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.07, from 1.08 in 2019Q1.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Inc (EEMV) by 25,383 shares to 66,831 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.32, from 0.86 in 2019Q1.