Sigma Planning Has Cut Holding in Home Depot (HD) as Share Price Rose; Lennar (LEN) Position Raised by Smead Capital Management Inc

Smead Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Lennar Corp (LEN) by 0.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Smead Capital Management Inc bought 14,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.61% . The institutional investor held 1.54M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $75.80M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Lennar Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $15.08 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.20% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $47.92. About 1.36M shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 8.31% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.31% the S&P500. Some Historical LEN News: 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – DIANE BESSETTE HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF LENNAR AND WILL CONTINUE AS COMPANY’S TREASURER; 19/04/2018 – Lennar CDS Widens 14 Bps, Most in 12 Months; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR’S BOARD ELECTS NEW EXECUTIVE POSITIONS; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: RICK BECKWITT HAS BEEN ELECTED AS NEW CEO; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q REV. $2.98B, EST. $2.85B; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – STUART MILLER WILL CONTINUE HIS LEADERSHIP ROLE WITH LENNAR AS NEWLY APPOINTED EXECUTIVE CHAIRMAN; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.11, EST. 80C; 04/04/2018 – LENNAR CORP – QTRLY NEW ORDERS DOLLAR VALUE OF $3.4 BLN – UP 38%; 26/05/2018 – SFBJ Newsroom: EXCLUSIVE: Lennar seeks to rezone farmland in Miami-Dade for 149 homes; 12/04/2018 – LENNAR: STUART MILLER TO CONTINUE WITH CO. AS EXEC. CHAIRMAN

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (HD) by 10.1% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,646 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.49% . The institutional investor held 32,465 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.23 million, down from 36,111 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.68B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $212.38. About 1.35 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 8.32% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 24/04/2018 – Two Dallas police officers, civilian shot at Home Depot; 08/03/2018 – REP. PAUL RYAN SPEAKS AT HOME DEPOT HEADQUARTERS: LIVE; 14/03/2018 – American Cannabis Company, Inc. Secures New Online Distribution Channels with Walmart, The Home Depot and Amazon for SoHum Livi; 24/04/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Several police officers are at the scene of a reported shooting near The Home Depot in northeast Dallas…; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – ADOPTION OF ACCOUNTING STANDARD WILL NOT MATERIALLY IMPACT CO’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS OR RELATED DISCLOSURES; 21/03/2018 – NBC DFW: #BREAKING – Texas congressman tells Austin’s NBC affiliate KXAN that the bombing suspect bought bomb-making equipme…; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – U.S. Morning Call: Investors eye Washington-Beijing trade talks; Home Depot misses; 13/03/2018 – Mackenzie Canadian Growth Adds Home Depot, Cuts Dollarama; 24/04/2018 – KHOU 11 News Houston: BREAKING: Sources: 2 Dallas police officers, 1 civilian shot at Home Depot in north Dallas; 24/04/2018 – HD: Dallas. Officers Down. 11600 Forest Central Drive. Hearing reports of Possibly 2 officers down. Search for suspect underway. Air 1 en route. – ! $HD

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moors And Cabot reported 0.94% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Northwest Investment Counselors holds 0.78% or 10,497 shares in its portfolio. Barnett Communications Inc has invested 0.38% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Eaton Vance Management holds 0.54% or 1.22M shares. Rowland & Investment Counsel Adv reported 32,608 shares stake. Adirondack has invested 1.32% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Lee Danner Bass invested in 1.12% or 52,988 shares. Menta Cap Limited Liability Com reported 4,400 shares or 0.37% of all its holdings. Duquesne Family Office Ltd Liability Company has invested 2.15% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 3,103 are owned by Apriem Advsrs. Cetera Advisor Netwr holds 0.36% or 58,355 shares in its portfolio. Everett Harris And Ca stated it has 0.21% in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). Blue Capital holds 0.58% or 5,712 shares in its portfolio. Reliance Trust Of Delaware reported 23,395 shares or 0.72% of all its holdings. Eagle Glob Ltd Liability Corp has 0.52% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 132,881 shares to 136,381 shares, valued at $16.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hcp Inc (NYSE:HCP) by 10,143 shares in the quarter, for a total of 19,801 shares, and has risen its stake in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX).

Analysts await The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) to report earnings on August, 20 before the open. They expect $3.09 earnings per share, up 1.31% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.05 per share. HD’s profit will be $3.40 billion for 17.18 P/E if the $3.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.27 actual earnings per share reported by The Home Depot, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 36.12% EPS growth.

Smead Capital Management Inc, which manages about $762.03 million and $1.97 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 12,137 shares to 444,497 shares, valued at $85.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 26,410 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.52M shares, and cut its stake in Merck & Co Inc (NYSE:MRK).