Sigma Planning Has Boosted Its Stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Stock Rose; Fir Tree Has Raised Its Intelsat S A (I) Position by $3.50 Million

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 31.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 2,076 shares as the company's stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 8,717 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.53 million, up from 6,641 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $125.23B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.29% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $198.17. About 2.03 million shares traded or 12.90% up from the average. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500.

Fir Tree Inc increased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 18.07% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fir Tree Inc bought 233,136 shares as the company's stock rose 8.69% . The hedge fund held 1.52 million shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.86M, up from 1.29 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fir Tree Inc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.75 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.91% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $20.68. About 1.66M shares traded or 7.27% up from the average. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.94 in 2018Q4.