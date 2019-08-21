Sigma Planning Decreased Position in General Dynamics (GD) by $391,404 as Share Value Rose; Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) Holding Raised by Grand Jean Capital Management Inc

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in General Dynamics Corp (GD) by 43.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 2,316 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.41% . The institutional investor held 3,046 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $516,000, down from 5,362 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in General Dynamics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $54.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $187.94. About 50,628 shares traded. General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) has declined 5.26% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.26% the S&P500. Some Historical GD News: 25/04/2018 – General Dynamics 1Q-End Total Backlog $62.1B; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP CEO SAYS U.S. CORPORATE TAX REFORM HAS HELPED DEMAND FOR BUSINESS JETS; 11/05/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS COMPLETES SALE OF $7.5B NOTES IN SEVEN PARTS; 18/03/2018 – CACI International: Acquisition Proposal Represents 8% Premium Over the Price CSRA’s Hldrs Would Receive in the Announced Transaction With General Dynamics; 25/04/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS 1Q EPS CONT OPS $2.65, EST. $2.48; 14/05/2018 – Gulfstream G500 And G600 Highlight Their High-Speed Performance With Tandem City-Pair Records; 12/04/2018 – Gulfstream Leads Industry in Cabin Connectivity; 18/03/2018 – GENERAL DYNAMICS CORP GD.N -CO HAS SECURED ALL NECESSARY REGULATORY APPROVALS AND HAS FUNDING IN PLACE TO COMPLETE TRANSACTION IN EARLY APRIL; 19/03/2018 – General Dynamics Battles for IT Firm Amid Trump Defense Bonanza; 28/03/2018 – U.S. defense contractor CACI International withdrew its offer to buy peer CSRA on Wednesday, losing a month-long bidding war to General Dynamics

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Jp Morgan Chase (JPM) by 33.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc bought 8,853 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.73% . The institutional investor held 35,165 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.56M, up from 26,312 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Grand Jean Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Jp Morgan Chase for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $344.66 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $107.79. About 889,918 shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 23/03/2018 – JPMorgan Pays U.K. Female Staff 36% Less Than Male Employees; 29/05/2018 – CENTERPOINT ENERGY SAYS CO, JPMORGAN CHASE BANK, OTHERS ENTERED AMENDMENT TO AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 16/05/2018 – BHP BILLITON PLC BLT.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 1650P FROM1640P; 13/04/2018 – Bank ETFs Fall After Results From JPMorgan, Others — MarketWatch; 08/03/2018 – TOTAL SA TOTF.PA : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 50 EUROS FROM 48 EUROS; 12/04/2018 – JPMorgan, Citi Results May Prove Whether Higher Rates Pay Off; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Head of Russian Research Kantarovich Said to Leave Bank; 04/05/2018 – JPMORGAN ECONOMIST JAMES GLASSMAN ON BLOOMBERG RADIO; 11/05/2018 – COCA COLA HBC AG CCH.L : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO 2500P FROM 2400P; 07/03/2018 – ADVISORY: JJ Ruest, CN Interim President and Chief Executive Officer, to address J.P. Morgan Aviation, Transportation & Industrials Conference on March 14

Grand Jean Capital Management Inc, which manages about $351.43M and $245.63M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Shopify Inc. by 2,480 shares to 8,392 shares, valued at $1.73M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc Ci A (NYSE:V) by 22,138 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,382 shares, and cut its stake in Wells Fargo & Co. Ne (NYSE:WFC).

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $4.19 million activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Dearborn Prtnrs Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.6% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Cls Investments Ltd Company holds 0.04% or 12,396 shares. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 609,931 shares. Oz Mngmt Limited Partnership stated it has 1.07M shares. Oak Limited Oh accumulated 0.11% or 17,000 shares. First Mercantile Tru has 18,807 shares for 0.45% of their portfolio. Montecito Bancorporation And invested in 0.87% or 28,179 shares. Blue Edge Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 9,482 shares. Gould Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Ca accumulated 2,807 shares. Rothschild Il accumulated 158,918 shares or 1.89% of the stock. Westwood Holdings Grp Inc Inc has 1.95% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.85 million shares. Frontier Inv Management holds 0.14% or 22,591 shares. Addenda Cap Inc stated it has 0.51% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). The New York-based Etrade Management Ltd Llc has invested 0.22% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Haverford Trust holds 2.61% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 1.39M shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.76B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd Tr by 56,906 shares to 132,258 shares, valued at $1.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Salesforce Com Inc (NYSE:CRM) by 24,602 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,602 shares, and has risen its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK).

Analysts await General Dynamics Corporation (NYSE:GD) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $3.06 earnings per share, up 5.88% or $0.17 from last year’s $2.89 per share. GD’s profit will be $883.86 million for 15.35 P/E if the $3.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.77 actual earnings per share reported by General Dynamics Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.47% EPS growth.

Since August 9, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $28,549 activity.