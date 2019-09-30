Sigma Planning Decreased Its Position in Apple (Call) (AAPL) as Shares Rose; As Conocophillips (COP) Share Price Declined, Gideon Capital Advisors Increased by $1.47 Million Its Holding

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 228,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 230,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 11/05/2018 – Harvard Endowment Goes All-In on Apple, Microsoft and Google; 23/03/2018 – APPLE HAD CHALLENGED VALIDITY OF DSS PATENT ON NETWORKS; 27/04/2018 – Lance Ulanoff: Moar Rumors: Apple’s working on a powerful, wireless headset for both AR, VR; 02/05/2018 – Apple posted some of its strongest growth in one of its toughest geographic regions: China; 20/05/2018 – BGR.com: Rumor claims Apple to release a $200 HomePod under the Beats umbrella; 26/04/2018 – Amazon, Netflix and Apple are forcing Hollywood to reshape its business; 09/05/2018 – Ive also said the company has learned from some of the Watches’ forays into new materials like gold and ceramic, offering a rare hint into Apple’s thinking for future product designs; 14/05/2018 – MacRumors: Apple Continues to Expand Self-Driving Car Fleet; 05/04/2018 – BGR.com: Rumors keep mounting as Apple invests more into next-gen MicroLED screen technology; 19/04/2018 – Bank of America Merrill Lynch and J.P. Morgan warn their clients that Apple’s iPhone sales may come in below expectations

Gideon Capital Advisors Inc increased its stake in Conocophillips (COP) by 646.14% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc bought 24,159 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.73% . The hedge fund held 27,898 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.70 million, up from 3,739 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc who had been investing in Conocophillips for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $64.28B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $57.9. About 4.33 million shares traded. ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) has declined 18.25% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.25% the S&P500. Some Historical COP News: 14/05/2018 – National Post: ConocoPhillips moves to sell North Sea oilfields to focus on U.S. shale; 08/05/2018 – VENEZUELA’S PDVSA SUSPENDS STORING, SHIPPING OIL FROM THE CARIBBEAN FOLLOWING CONOCOPHILLIPS’ COP.N COURT ORDERS ON ASSETS; 12/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N AUTHORIZED TO SEIZE $636 MLN IN VENEZUELA PDVSA ASSETS – CURACAO COURT; 04/05/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.285/SHR; 07/05/2018 – EIN Electric Power: Conoco aims to seize PDVSA oil inventories in Curacao; 25/04/2018 – ConocoPhillips awarded $2.04bn in arbitration against PDVSA; 06/03/2018 CERAWEEK – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N CHIEF EXECUTIVE RYAN LANCE SAYS SHAREHOLDERS ARE ‘FRUSTRATED’ WITH THE E&P INDUSTRY; 26/04/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS COP.N SAYS SEEING INFLATIONARY COST PRESSURE FROM OILFIELD SERVICE PROVIDERS, ESPECIALLY IN LOWER 48 OPERATIONS; 14/05/2018 – The Edge Markets: Conoco moves to sell North Sea oilfields – sources – The Edge Markets; 28/03/2018 – CONOCOPHILLIPS – EARLY RESULTS OF TENDER OFFER CO TO PURCHASE UP TO $400 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF OUTSTANDING DEBT SECURITIES

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

