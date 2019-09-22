Sigma Planning Decreased Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Sit Investment Associates Boosted By $9.66 Million Its Northrop Grumman (NOC) Stake

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 4.78% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 3,937 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 0.73%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 78,401 shares with $8.77 million value, down from 82,338 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $380.18 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.40% or $0.48 during the last trading session, reaching $118.9. About 21.88 million shares traded or 87.73% up from the average. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 0.63% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 19/04/2018 – Arista Networks Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 06/03/2018 – JPMorgan Quants Develop Model for Socially Responsible Investing; 27/03/2018 – Leading Brands JPMorgan Chase & Co., Anthem, Inc., and Genworth Financial, Inc. to Keynote at PegaWorld 2018; 06/04/2018 – Ex-JPMorgan FX Salesman Loses Unfair Dismissal Case at Retrial; 20/04/2018 – JPMORGAN CHASE & CO JPM.N : NOMURA RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $122 FROM $118; 21/03/2018 – Saudi Grand Tour to Include Goldman Sachs, Citigroup, JPMorgan; 05/04/2018 – JPMorgan Chase Announces Adjustment to Warrant Exercise Price; 14/03/2018 – JPMorgan Questions GE Profit Guidance (Video); 18/05/2018 – JPMorgan’s Lebovitz Says Nafta Is More Concerning Than China-U.S. Trade Tensions (Video); 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Sit Investment Associates Inc increased Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC) stake by 2629.11% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sit Investment Associates Inc acquired 29,893 shares as Northrop Grumman Corp (NOC)’s stock rose 19.45%. The Sit Investment Associates Inc holds 31,030 shares with $10.03 million value, up from 1,137 last quarter. Northrop Grumman Corp now has $62.30B valuation. The stock decreased 1.97% or $7.4 during the last trading session, reaching $368.18. About 3.49 million shares traded or 313.92% up from the average. Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) has risen 17.21% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.21% the S&P500. Some Historical NOC News: 23/05/2018 – Northrop Grumman to Participate in Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman Had Seen 2018 Effective Tax Rate About 19.5%; 19/04/2018 – DJ Northrop Grumman Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NOC); 05/03/2018 NORTHROP GRUMMAN WINS $475 MLN U.S. DEFENSE CONTRACT -PENTAGON; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN 1Q EPS $4.21; 31/05/2018 – NORTHROP COO: ORBITAL ATK DEAL ON TRACK TO CLOSE END OF 2Q; 25/04/2018 – Northrop Grumman 1Q Net $739M; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN CORP – 2018 EPS GUIDANCE INCREASED TO $15.40 TO $15.65; 25/04/2018 – NORTHROP GRUMMAN SAYS DOJ IS CONTINUING TO INVESTIGATE THE MATTER, & CO IS COOPERATING IN THE INVESTIGATION – SEC FILING; 05/04/2018 – U.S. STATE DEPARTMENT HAS APPROVED POSSIBLE $2.5 BLN SALE OF TRITON UNMANNED AIRCRAFT SYSTEMS TO GERMANY -PENTAGON

Among 3 analysts covering J P Morgan Chase & (NYSE:JPM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. J P Morgan Chase & has $132 highest and $118 lowest target. $126.67’s average target is 6.53% above currents $118.9 stock price. J P Morgan Chase & had 8 analyst reports since April 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Monday, April 15 with “Outperform” rating. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, April 15 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Monday, April 15.

Since April 16, 2019, it had 3 insider buys, and 0 insider sales for $4.19 million activity. Shares for $2.00M were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Tuesday, April 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 46 investors sold JPM shares while 669 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 678 raised stakes. 2.21 billion shares or 4.87% less from 2.32 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Lsv Asset Mgmt holds 1.66% or 10.25 million shares. Cornercap Counsel Incorporated has 0.74% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Country Bancshares holds 2.45% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) for 503,076 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca invested 0.9% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Holt Ltd Limited Liability Company Dba Holt Prns Limited Partnership holds 2,803 shares. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Co reported 128,354 shares. Farmers Merchants Investments owns 119,577 shares. Zuckerman Investment Group Incorporated Limited holds 2,571 shares. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Liability Co accumulated 36,018 shares. Oppenheimer Asset has 632,874 shares. Capwealth Advsrs Ltd Com has invested 1.05% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Sheets Smith Wealth Management stated it has 0.65% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Dorsey & Whitney Co Limited Co has invested 0.92% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Conestoga Capital Advisors Limited Liability Com has 0.01% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Regent Mngmt Limited has invested 3.72% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM).

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on October, 15 before the open. They expect $2.42 earnings per share, up 3.42% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.34 per share. JPM’s profit will be $7.74 billion for 12.28 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.59 actual earnings per share reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “JPMorgan: The Break Is Here – Seeking Alpha” on September 20, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Is A Dividend Rockstar – Yahoo Finance” published on August 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “JP Morgan Stockâ€™s Recent Strength Doesnâ€™t Look Sustainable – Yahoo Finance” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 Ways Fintech Is Set to Start Moving JPM Stock Higher – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “JPMorgan to get most of Deutsche Bank’s hedge fund business (updated) – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Etsy Inc stake by 7,235 shares to 12,003 valued at $737,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Ishares Tr (IGV) stake by 12,737 shares and now owns 17,939 shares. Guardant Health Inc was raised too.

More notable recent Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) news were published by: Schaeffersresearch.com which released: “2 Defense Stocks With Cheap Options – Schaeffers Research” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Boeing Calls for Government Intervention Against Northrop in $60 Billion ICBM Competition – Motley Fool” published on September 21, 2019, Etftrends.com published: “This Aerospace and Defense ETF Continues Impressing – ETF Trends” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Parsons to team with Northrop on $85B nuclear missile contract – Washington Business Journal” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “10 Defense Stocks to Buy During Rising Geopolitical Tensions – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 18, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.28, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 61 investors sold NOC shares while 277 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 195 raised stakes. 137.21 million shares or 0.21% more from 136.92 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 1,341 were reported by Arete Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Company. Voloridge Invest Mgmt Lc holds 3,281 shares. Raymond James And Assoc has invested 0.05% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Dupont Mgmt holds 0.02% or 2,600 shares. 258,016 are owned by Ubs Asset Americas. Acadian Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation reported 361 shares. Amg Natl Tru Bank & Trust owns 17,350 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt accumulated 38,100 shares or 0.85% of the stock. Foster And Motley invested in 0.22% or 4,760 shares. Charter reported 2,369 shares stake. Crossvault Cap Management Lc holds 0.14% or 890 shares. Girard Prtnrs Ltd reported 843 shares stake. Verition Fund Mngmt Ltd Co has invested 0.13% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Zacks Invest has invested 0.01% in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC). Moreover, Stephens Ar has 0.07% invested in Northrop Grumman Corporation (NYSE:NOC).