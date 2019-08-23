Sigma Planning Cut Hormel Foods (HRL) Holding by $566,984; Bbr Partners Decreased American Intl Group (AIG) Stake by $595,808

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (HRL) by 35.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 12,886 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.97% . The institutional investor held 23,600 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.06M, down from 36,486 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Hormel Foods Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $23.51B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.21% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $42. About 3.31M shares traded or 20.64% up from the average. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 14.72% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.72% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 26/03/2018 – Hormel Foods Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 26/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORPORATION RECALLS CANNED PORK AND CHICKEN PRODUCTS DUE TO POSSIBLE FOREIGN MATTER CONTAMINATION; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Reaffirms Full Yr Guidance; 21/04/2018 – DJ Hormel Foods Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HRL); 24/05/2018 – HORMEL 2Q EPS 44C; 22/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Corp expected to post earnings of 45 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – QTRLY GROCERY PRODUCTS NET SALES DOWN 1%; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP HRL.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.86 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs

Bbr Partners Llc decreased its stake in American Intl Group Inc (AIG) by 32.2% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bbr Partners Llc sold 13,856 shares as the company’s stock rose 19.46% . The hedge fund held 29,171 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26 million, down from 43,027 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bbr Partners Llc who had been investing in American Intl Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.34% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $52.49. About 2.95M shares traded. American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) has risen 1.91% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical AIG News: 20/04/2018 – AIG to Redeem 8.000% and 8.625% Junior Subordinated Debentures Due 2038; 09/05/2018 – AIG Announces Results of Its 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Commun, General Insurance; 26/03/2018 – AIG Names Ed Dandridge as Head of Marketing and Communications, General Insurance; 21/05/2018 – DORSAVI LTD – DORSAVI USA SIGNS MASTER PILOT AGREEMENT WITH AIG AFFILIATE; 02/05/2018 – AIG Book Value Per Common Share as of March 31 Was $69.95; 24/05/2018 – AIG Names Lisa Sun as CEO of AIG Insurance Co China, Ltd; 07/05/2018 – IEP NO LONGER LISTS AIG AS SIGNIFICANT HOLDING IN SLIDE SHOW; 09/05/2018 – AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP INC AIG.N SAYS ALL DIRECTOR CANDIDATES ELECTED WITH MAJORITY OF VOTES CAST; 07/05/2018 – Carl Icahn sells stake in AIG: Forbes

Bbr Partners Llc, which manages about $7.35B and $769.98M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHF) by 14,844 shares to 63,011 shares, valued at $1.97 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Align Technology Inc (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 3,206 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,334 shares, and has risen its stake in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE).

Since May 21, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $51,710 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold AIG shares while 208 reduced holdings. 61 funds opened positions while 183 raised stakes. 751.58 million shares or 2.17% less from 768.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Tcw Gru invested in 867,363 shares or 0.36% of the stock. Moreover, Cramer Rosenthal Mcglynn has 0.6% invested in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) for 583,590 shares. City reported 0.01% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Nuwave Mgmt Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,028 shares. Mcclain Value Mgmt Lc has invested 3.94% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Pictet Asset Limited owns 431,503 shares. Csat Invest Advisory LP invested in 0% or 188 shares. Clough Prns LP has invested 0.65% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Rock Point Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 1.84% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Armstrong Shaw Assocs Inc Ct reported 31,866 shares or 1.32% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% or 897 shares in its portfolio. Freestone Capital Holdings Lc owns 8,527 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Markston Intl Limited has invested 1.44% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Narwhal Capital invested 0.64% in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG). Bridges Inv Mngmt Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG).

