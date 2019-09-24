Sigma Planning Cut Apple (Call) (AAPL) Stake by $45.01 Million as Valuation Rose; Long Pond Capital LP Increases Stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH)

Long Pond Capital Lp increased its stake in Lyon William Homes (WLH) by 3.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Long Pond Capital Lp bought 85,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.79% . The hedge fund held 2.48M shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $45.25 million, up from 2.40M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Long Pond Capital Lp who had been investing in Lyon William Homes for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $779.40M market cap company. The stock increased 2.18% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $20.6. About 131,256 shares traded. William Lyon Homes (NYSE:WLH) has declined 9.49% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.49% the S&P500. Some Historical WLH News: 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q Adj EPS 27c; 25/05/2018 – WILLIAM LYON HOMES – NEW FACILITY REPLACES CO’S PREVIOUS $170 MLN REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY; 21/04/2018 – DJ William Lyon Homes Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WLH); 08/05/2018 – William Lyon Homes 1Q EPS 21c

Sigma Planning Corp decreased its stake in Apple Inc (Call) (AAPL) by 99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp sold 228,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 2,300 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $455,000, down from 230,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Apple Inc (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $995.73 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.74% or $1.62 during the last trading session, reaching $220.34. About 10.79 million shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 24/05/2018 – Apple: Don’t Sleep on the App Store — Barrons.com; 03/04/2018 – Apple hires Google’s search and AI chief; 26/03/2018 – Techmeme: Since October, Apple has signed 12 TV projects, nine of them “straight-to-series”; sources say the company aims to; 30/05/2018 – TUNE First to lncorporate Updated Apple Search Ads Attribution API, Quantify App Redownloads; 21/03/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple’s new Michigan Avenue store is for sale, and could fetch $170 million or more; 05/03/2018 – Apple may release a cheaper MacBook Air; 16/04/2018 – Samsung to restart OLED production for Apple’s iPhone next month, sources say; 10/05/2018 – AliveCor already sells portable EKG sensors, one that attaches to a smartphone and another that’s embedded in an Apple Watch band; 24/04/2018 – Ireland expects hearings on Apple EU tax appeal in autumn

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.46 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

