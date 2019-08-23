Sigma Planning Cut Amazon Com (Call) (AMZN) Holding By $1.96 Million; Kemnay Advisory Services Has Boosted Hca Healthcare (HCA) Holding

Sigma Planning Corp decreased Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN) stake by 52.38% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Planning Corp sold 1,100 shares as Amazon Com Inc (Call) (AMZN)’s stock declined 2.34%. The Sigma Planning Corp holds 1,000 shares with $1.78 million value, down from 2,100 last quarter. Amazon Com Inc (Call) now has $893.15B valuation. The stock decreased 0.98% or $17.94 during the last trading session, reaching $1805.6. About 2.33 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 16/05/2018 – Hiring experts say there’s been increased demand to poach from Amazon, while some managers are leaving due to burnout; 24/04/2018 – Amazon Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – A Squad of Dotcom Survivors Battles Jeff Bezos in India; 22/03/2018 – Uber withdraws job offer to top Amazon exec after discrepancy discovered:; 03/05/2018 – Peeing in trash cans, constant surveillance, and asthma attacks on the job: Amazon workers tell us their warehouse horror stories; 05/04/2018 – JPM, Amazon, Berkshire will use data to improve healthcare; 12/04/2018 – Amazon to Offer Ring Video Doorbell at New Everyday Price of $99; 30/05/2018 – Attention Jeff Bezos: Raleigh Tops Amazon.com HQ2 Ranking; 24/05/2018 – Amazon Echo recorded a conversation and sent it to a random person, says report; 19/04/2018 – The Disruptive Effect of Amazon Prime on UK Retail 2017 – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Kemnay Advisory Services Inc increased Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) stake by 23.65% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc acquired 2,637 shares as Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA)’s stock rose 7.59%. The Kemnay Advisory Services Inc holds 13,786 shares with $1.80 million value, up from 11,149 last quarter. Hca Healthcare Inc now has $41.23B valuation. The stock decreased 1.08% or $1.34 during the last trading session, reaching $122.24. About 1.23M shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 13/03/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE – ENTERED INTO ADDITIONAL JOINDER AGREEMENT WITH NEW APPROXIMATELY $1.166 BLN SENIOR SECURED TERM B-11 LOAN CREDIT FACILITY; 09/04/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE’S CFR TO Ba1 FROM Ba2 BY MOODY’S; 21/03/2018 – Brian Cook Named Pres of HCA’s Far West Division; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $3.18, EST. $2.08; 04/05/2018 – FOCUS-Hospital operator HCA spends big to keep nurses on board; 05/03/2018 Surgical Affiliates and Regional Medical Center of San Jose, an HCA Hospital, Announce their Partnership to Enhance Quality of; 21/05/2018 – ENVISION HEALTHCARE SHARES UP 3.3 PCT PREMARKET AFTER REUTERS REPORTS, CITING SOURCES THAT HCA, KKR TEAM UP TO BID FOR CO; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 10/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video)

Among 11 analysts covering Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN), 11 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Amazon has $2450 highest and $1965 lowest target. $2198.75’s average target is 21.77% above currents $1805.6 stock price. Amazon had 20 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) earned “Buy” rating by UBS on Monday, March 11. M Partners reinitiated it with “Buy” rating and $235000 target in Friday, August 2 report. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Cowen & Co. The stock of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by Bank of America on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. DA Davidson maintained the shares of AMZN in report on Thursday, March 21 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by Evercore. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, March 15 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The stock has “Buy” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. The stock has “Buy” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 18.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Marietta Investment Prtnrs Limited Liability Company owns 1,712 shares for 0.96% of their portfolio. Motco invested in 0.06% or 335 shares. Private Wealth Partners Lc invested 6.21% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Discovery Management Limited Ct has 2.26% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 12,180 shares. Beech Hill has invested 3.25% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Wms Prtn Limited Co has 2,611 shares for 1.16% of their portfolio. Peapack Gladstone owns 10,023 shares. Cibc State Bank Usa reported 4,543 shares stake. Clarkston Capital Ptnrs Lc, Michigan-based fund reported 554 shares. Profund Advsr Limited Liability Co has 4.05% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 47,289 shares. 4,197 were accumulated by Colony Grp Limited Liability Corporation. Natl Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cambridge Investment Advisors holds 75,568 shares. Tdam Usa holds 1,062 shares or 0.13% of its portfolio.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon: Fundamental Valuation Update – Seeking Alpha” on August 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Amazon (AMZN) to Open New Facility in Utah, Add 800+ Jobs – Nasdaq” published on August 21, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “E-Commerce Gathers Steam in India: AMZN, WMT, BABA in Focus – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Amazon (AMZN) Earnings After The Bell Thursday: Can The Cloud Make AMZN Fly? – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon Earnings: AMZN Stock Slides as Q2 Profit Below Outlook – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.27 EPS, up 9.04% or $0.52 from last year’s $5.75 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $3.10 billion for 71.99 P/E if the $6.27 EPS becomes a reality. After $5.22 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.11% EPS growth.

Sigma Planning Corp increased Endeavour Silver Corp (NYSE:EXK) stake by 290,261 shares to 377,069 valued at $950,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHD) stake by 36,425 shares and now owns 45,921 shares. Ishares Tr (SHY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.04 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.04, from 1.08 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 34 investors sold HCA shares while 206 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 181 raised stakes. 234.50 million shares or 5.23% less from 247.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec has 0.12% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Group One Trading LP owns 1,094 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Royal National Bank Of Canada holds 682,462 shares. City Holdings Com invested 0% of its portfolio in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Bridgeway Capital Mgmt Incorporated accumulated 826,250 shares or 1.34% of the stock. Moreover, Pinebridge Invs LP has 0.43% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 161,632 shares. 16,465 were reported by Reilly Fincl Advsr Lc. Tekla Capital Mngmt Lc holds 89,569 shares. Capital Fund Sa holds 168,722 shares. Renaissance Tech Ltd Liability reported 853,800 shares. Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 458,748 shares. B Riley Wealth Management Inc owns 1,871 shares. 2,130 were reported by Focused Wealth Mgmt. Architects Incorporated holds 2,198 shares. Guardian Life Ins Of America owns 761 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $31,024 activity. Elcan Patricia F bought 250 shares worth $31,024.

More notable recent HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why HCA Healthcare Stock Is Dropping Today – Yahoo Finance” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Are You An Income Investor? Don’t Miss Out On HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “HCA Holdings Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “HCA Holdings EPS misses by $0.26, revenue in-line – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Bizjournals.com‘s news article titled: “HCA donates $1 million, launches program with local university – Nashville Business Journal” with publication date: August 08, 2019.