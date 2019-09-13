Sigma Planning Boosted Its Holding in Amazon Com (AMZN) by $28.71 Million; Amazon.Com (AMZN) Shareholder Rockland Trust Co Lifted Its Stake by $1.02 Million as Stock Value Declined

Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 1516.5% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Planning Corp bought 15,165 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 16,165 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $30.61 million, up from 1,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Planning Corp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.67 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1839. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Defends Cloud Contract Rivals Call a Lock for Amazon; 31/05/2018 – Graham says Trump’s criticism is “partially political” and partially “well-placed” in terms of getting Amazon to pay “their fair share of taxes.”; 07/04/2018 – About 45 percent are open to the idea of using Amazon as their primary bank account; 17/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – ‘INTERNATIONAL SHOPPING’ EXPERIENCE AVAILABLE ON MOBILE BROWSER & MOBILE APP WITHIN AMAZON SHOPPING APP FOR BOTH IOS AND ANDROID MOBILE DEVICES; 15/05/2018 – JOHN DAVID WASHINGTON RECEIVES AN IMDB STARMETER AWARD AT THE CANNES FILM FESTIVAL; 15/05/2018 – Matrix Adds Veeva, Exits Amazon, Cuts Netflix: 13F; 14/05/2018 – Renaissance Technologies Adds Amazon, Cuts Exxon: 13F; 19/04/2018 – Jeff Bezos is ‘particularly proud’ of this Amazon employee benefit; 14/05/2018 – Amazon is questioning its future in Seattle after the city voted for a new tax on big business; 15/03/2018 – Ernest Scheyder: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed

Rockland Trust Co increased its stake in Amazon.Com Inc (AMZN) by 256.4% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rockland Trust Co bought 541 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 752 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.42M, up from 211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rockland Trust Co who had been investing in Amazon.Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $909.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.25% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $1839. About 1.49 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 18/05/2018 – U.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL HAS RESISTED TRUMP’S REQUESTS ON PACKAGE SHIPMENT FEES -WASHINGTON POST, CITING THREE UNNAMED; 08/05/2018 – BNN: Google, Amazon, Facebook to Attend White House AI Meeting; 14/05/2018 – Pentagon Eases Secrecy Over Cloud Contract as Amazon Rivals Fret; 23/04/2018 – Mercury News: Sunnyvale lab said working on new Amazon robots for the home; 14/05/2018 – Amazon’s expanding growth profit gives the company more room to invest in its business and explore new areas; 30/03/2018 – Amazon cuts ties with top Washington lobbying firms – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: EXCLUSIVE: Facebook, Google and Amazon in talks to lease Park Tower, one of S.F.’s last empty; 02/04/2018 – Trump Attacks Amazon for Hurting U.S. Post Office (Audio); 07/05/2018 – Beta News: Huawei Mate 10 Pro now $150 off, including Amazon-exclusive Mocha Brown color; 01/05/2018 – GeekWire: Tech Moves: Allen Institute hires Amazon Alexa machine learning leader ; Microsoft chairman takes on new investor

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “5 Best Ways To Use Your Credit Card Rewards – Benzinga” on September 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Mondayâ€™s Vital Data: Home Depot, Snap Inc and Amazon – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Amazon’s PillPack loses patient data source – Seeking Alpha” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Edtech Battle Heating Up: GOOGL, MSFT, AMZN & AAPL to Watch – Nasdaq” published on September 09, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Amazon, Home Depot lease multistory Seattle warehouse – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nikko Asset Management Americas has 3.37% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Scge Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 5.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Pennsylvania invested in 9,505 shares. Stock Yards Natl Bank invested in 1.71% or 9,647 shares. Moreover, Guardian Capital LP has 0.02% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Management Ltd Liability Co invested in 700 shares. Luxor Capital Group LP has invested 3.05% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Focused Wealth Mngmt invested in 1,077 shares or 0.54% of the stock. Victory has invested 0.21% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Signature Estate & Investment Advsrs Lc invested 1.91% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nwi Mgmt Limited Partnership has 12.56% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). State Teachers Retirement Systems holds 3% or 625,189 shares. Braun Stacey Associate holds 2.74% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 22,613 shares. Highstreet Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.32% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Guardian Capital Advsrs Lp owns 0.14% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 547 shares.

Sigma Planning Corp, which manages about $1.94 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ball Corp (NYSE:BLL) by 5,529 shares to 3,889 shares, valued at $272,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd by 34,907 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 400,446 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Amazon tests hand-scanning payment system – Seeking Alpha” on September 04, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “iPhone 11 Event Wonâ€™t Be Big for Apple Stock – Nasdaq” published on September 04, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “EBAY or AMZN: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now? – Nasdaq” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Amazon hardware event coming Sept. 25 – Seeking Alpha” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Google Gains Edge Over AMZN, MSFT & AAPL With Socratic Launch – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 19, 2019.

Rockland Trust Co, which manages about $1.01B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Mgd Futures Strat (WDTI) by 22,677 shares to 10,847 shares, valued at $410,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Union Pac Corp (NYSE:UNP) by 31,521 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 80,394 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Barclays Tips Bond Etf (TIP).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.46 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.09, from 1.55 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 44 investors sold AMZN shares while 570 reduced holdings. 149 funds opened positions while 747 raised stakes. 266.06 million shares or 0.56% more from 264.58 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vision Mgmt Inc owns 6,054 shares. White Pine Cap Ltd Liability holds 0.69% or 973 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Tiedemann Advisors Limited Liability Co has 0.33% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 3,459 shares. Cheviot Value Management Ltd has 290 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Avalon Global Asset Mgmt Limited Co has invested 5.01% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hm Payson & has 31,141 shares for 2.11% of their portfolio. Point72 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 1.53% or 154,623 shares. Park Avenue Limited Liability Co holds 3,092 shares or 0.65% of its portfolio. Logan Cap Mgmt Incorporated owns 3.74% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 33,565 shares. Paradigm Fin Advsr Ltd Liability Company reported 1,256 shares. Noven Grp has invested 0.18% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). The New York-based Locust Wood Capital Advisers Llc has invested 3% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, B Riley Wealth Management Inc has 1.85% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Polaris Greystone Financial Group Incorporated Limited Liability Company reported 2,884 shares stake. Sand Hill Global Lc reported 6,350 shares stake.