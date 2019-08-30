Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC)

This is a contrast between Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and DXC Technology Company (NYSE:DXC) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 1 36.99 N/A -0.76 0.00 DXC Technology Company 57 0.41 N/A 4.19 13.31

Table 1 demonstrates Sigma Labs Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Sigma Labs Inc. and DXC Technology Company’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4% DXC Technology Company 0.00% 11.1% 4.3%

Volatility & Risk

Sigma Labs Inc. has a beta of -0.42 and its 142.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. DXC Technology Company’s 74.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 1.74 beta.

Liquidity

Sigma Labs Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.7 while its Quick Ratio is 2.4. On the competitive side is, DXC Technology Company which has a 1 Current Ratio and a 1 Quick Ratio. Sigma Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to DXC Technology Company.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Sigma Labs Inc. and DXC Technology Company.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 DXC Technology Company 0 3 1 2.25

On the other hand, DXC Technology Company’s potential upside is 70.98% and its consensus target price is $56.8.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares and 89.1% of DXC Technology Company shares. Sigma Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.7%. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.6% of DXC Technology Company’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33% DXC Technology Company -1.29% -0.3% -15.29% -13.1% -34.01% 4.89%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend while DXC Technology Company had bullish trend.

Summary

DXC Technology Company beats Sigma Labs Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS). The GBS segment offers technology solutions comprising consulting, applications services, and software. This segment also provides applications services, which optimize and modernize clients' business and technical environments that enable clients to capitalize on emerging services, such as cloud, mobility, and big data within new commercial models, including the Â‘as a ServiceÂ’ and digital economies; consulting services, which help organizations innovate, transform, and create sustainable competitive advantage; and vertically aligned software solutions and process-based intellectual property power mission-critical transaction engines in insurance, banking, healthcare and life sciences, manufacturing, and other diversified industries. The GIS segment offers managed and virtual desktop, unified communications and collaboration, data center management, cyber security, and compute and managed storage solutions to commercial clients. This segment also provides next-generation cloud offerings consisting of Infrastructure as a Service, private cloud solutions, CloudMail, and Storage as a Service. The USPS segment delivers standardized technology services and business solutions to all levels of government in the United States. DXC Technology Company has a strategic partnership with HCL Technologies to create an applications modernization delivery network. The company was formerly known as Computer Sciences Corporation and changed its name to DXC Technology Company in April 2017 as a result of its merger with the Enterprise Services business of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company. DXC Technology Company was founded in 1959 and is headquartered in Tysons, Virginia.