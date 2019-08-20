Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB)’s Financial Results Comparing With CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB)

This is a contrast between Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and CGI Inc. (NYSE:GIB) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Information Technology Services and they also compete with each other.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 1 25.03 N/A -0.76 0.00 CGI Inc. 72 0.00 N/A 3.26 23.63

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Sigma Labs Inc. and CGI Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4% CGI Inc. 0.00% 17.7% 9.8%

Volatility & Risk

A -0.42 beta indicates that Sigma Labs Inc. is 142.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, CGI Inc. is 45.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the 0.55 beta.

Liquidity

2.7 and 2.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Sigma Labs Inc. Its rival CGI Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 1.2 and 0.8 respectively. Sigma Labs Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than CGI Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Sigma Labs Inc. and CGI Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 CGI Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively CGI Inc. has a consensus price target of $83, with potential upside of 5.71%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares and 70% of CGI Inc. shares. Sigma Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 13.7%. Comparatively, 12.4% are CGI Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33% CGI Inc. -3.12% -0.18% 7.52% 17.59% 20.92% 25.72%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. has -49.33% weaker performance while CGI Inc. has 25.72% stronger performance.

Summary

On 7 of the 9 factors CGI Inc. beats Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

CGI Group Inc. provides information technology and business process services in Canada and internationally. It offers agile, business transformation, change management, CIO advisory, cybersecurity, data analytics, digital enterprise, project management, and industry-specific business consulting services; application development and maintenance, portfolio management, quality assurance and testing, modernization, and migration services; business-to-business and customer operations support, purchase management, revenue management, and supplier payment services; and data center facilities and management, technical service desk, printing and document management, remote infrastructure, transformation, storage as a service, data vaulting, disaster recovery and archiving as a service, bottomless edge-to-core storage, and file sync and share as a service, as well as infrastructure solutions and consulting services. The company also provides IT outsourcing services; and data analytics, enterprise application integration, enterprise architecture and content management, enterprise resource planning (ERP), and geospatial solutions. In addition, it offers Asset & Resource Management, a solution suite for the utilities industry; Atlas360, a customer relationship management and business process solution; Collections360, a collections and debt management solution; Trade360, a trade solution; CommunityCare360; FlexProperty, an ERP solution for property management; Payments360; mobile workforce and outage management solutions, such as PragmaCAD and PragmaLINE; Ratabase, a solution for insurance companies; Sm@rtering, a meter infrastructure management solution; and Unify360. The company serves communication, financial service, health, manufacturing, oil and gas, post and logistic, retail and consumer service, transportation, and utility industries, as well as government. The company was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.