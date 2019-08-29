Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) Contrasting side by side

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) have been rivals in the Information Technology Services for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 1 22.37 N/A -0.76 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 28 0.76 N/A 1.18 23.89

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Sigma Labs Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Sigma Labs Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -208.6% -167.4% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0.00% 6.1% 4.1%

Risk & Volatility

Sigma Labs Inc. has a -0.42 beta, while its volatility is 142.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s 16.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500 volatility due to the company’s 0.84 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Sigma Labs Inc. is 2.4 while its Current Ratio is 2.7. Meanwhile, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has a Current Ratio of 2.3 while its Quick Ratio is 2.3. Sigma Labs Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Sigma Labs Inc. and Sykes Enterprises Incorporated.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Sigma Labs Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Sykes Enterprises Incorporated 0 1 1 2.50

On the other hand, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated’s potential upside is 16.97% and its average target price is $33.5.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 6.9% of Sigma Labs Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 91.7% of Sykes Enterprises Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. About 13.7% of Sigma Labs Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, Sykes Enterprises Incorporated has 1.8% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -37.27% -45.71% -49.33% -62.75% -11.62% -49.33% Sykes Enterprises Incorporated -0.98% 3.85% 2.17% 5.25% -4.1% 14.4%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. had bearish trend while Sykes Enterprises Incorporated had bullish trend.

Summary

Sykes Enterprises Incorporated beats on 7 of the 9 factors Sigma Labs Inc.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides business process outsourcing solutions. Its customer care services include product information requests, describing product features, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, handling billing inquiries, changing addresses, claims handling, ordering/reservations, prequalification and warranty management, providing health information, and roadside assistance. The companyÂ’s technical support services comprise handling inquiries regarding hardware, software, communications services, communications equipment, Internet access technology, and Internet portal usage; and customer acquisition services focuses around digital marketing, demand generation, and in-bound sales conversion, as well as inbound and outbound up-selling its clientsÂ’ products and services. It also provides technical staffing services and outsourced corporate help desk services; and fulfillment services, such as order and payment processing, inventory control, product delivery, and product returns handling. The company offers its services through phone, email, social media, text messaging, chat, and digital self-service support. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated provides its services to corporations, medium-sized businesses, and public institutions in the communications, financial services, technology/consumer, transportation and leisure, healthcare, and other industries. It operates in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, the Asia Pacific Rim, Europe, and Africa. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.