Sigma Labs Inc. (SGLB) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) Contrasting side by side

Sigma Labs Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) and Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA), are influenced by compare since they are both players in the Information Technology Services. These factors are particularly influence the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sigma Labs Inc. 2 43.80 N/A -0.84 0.00 Alithya Group Inc. 3 0.00 N/A -0.24 0.00

Table 1 highlights Sigma Labs Inc. and Alithya Group Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sigma Labs Inc. 0.00% -206% -168.3% Alithya Group Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Sigma Labs Inc. and Alithya Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 5.8% and 49.78%. Sigma Labs Inc.’s share held by insiders are 4.1%. On the other hand, insiders held about 19.89% of Alithya Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Sigma Labs Inc. -9.22% -11.11% -40.47% -31.89% -8.58% -14.67% Alithya Group Inc. -3.79% -5.57% 7.77% -30.52% -12.26% 29.79%

For the past year Sigma Labs Inc. has -14.67% weaker performance while Alithya Group Inc. has 29.79% stronger performance.

Summary

Alithya Group Inc. beats Sigma Labs Inc. on 5 of the 7 factors.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices. It also provides engineering consulting services for developing next-generation technologies in advanced manufacturing technologies. The company serves aerospace and defense manufacturing, energy and power generation, bio-medical manufacturing, automotive manufacturing, and firearms and recreational equipment industries. Sigma Labs, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is based in Santa Fe, New Mexico.