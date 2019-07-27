Sigma Labs, Inc. (SGLB) Analysts See $-0.14 EPS; DACIAN GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (DCCNF) Shorts Increased By 139.98%

Analysts expect Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) to report $-0.14 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 44.00% from last quarter’s $-0.25 EPS. After having $-0.16 EPS previously, Sigma Labs, Inc.’s analysts see -12.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 10.26% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $1.29. About 22,923 shares traded. Sigma Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGLB) has declined 8.58% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.01% the S&P500.

DACIAN GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:DCCNF) had an increase of 139.98% in short interest. DCCNF’s SI was 270,700 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 139.98% from 112,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 2707 days are for DACIAN GOLD LTD ORDINARY SHARES AUSTRAL (OTCMKTS:DCCNF)’s short sellers to cover DCCNF’s short positions. It closed at $0.75 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 27, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Sigma Labs, Inc. develops and commercializes manufacturing and materials technologies. The company has market cap of $14.11 million. It offers PrintRite3D quality assurance software apps primarily for 3D printing and additive manufacturing industries. It currently has negative earnings. The company's products are used in advanced manufacturing technologies to assure part quality in real time as the part is being made and enhance process control practices.

Dacian Gold Limited explores and develops gold properties in Australia. The company has market cap of $189.45 million. It primarily focuses on its 100% owned Mount Morgans Gold Project located in the Laverton district of Western Australia. It currently has negative earnings.