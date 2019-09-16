Sigma Investment Counselors Upped Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) as Stock Value Rose; Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) Holding Maintained by Birchview Capital Lp

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.91B market cap company. The stock increased 0.99% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $73.4. About 3.75 million shares traded or 37.12% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 17/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP PGR.N : KBW CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2,204.7 MLN VS $1,854.8 MLN IN FEB 2017; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C

Birchview Capital Lp increased its stake in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc (OXFD) by 74.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Birchview Capital Lp bought 60,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.58% . The institutional investor held 140,303 shares of the in vitro & in vivo diagnostic substances company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.93 million, up from 80,303 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Birchview Capital Lp who had been investing in Oxford Immunotec Global Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $368.92 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $13.75. About 109,620 shares traded. Oxford Immunotec Global PLC (NASDAQ:OXFD) has risen 8.68% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.68% the S&P500. Some Historical OXFD News: 14/05/2018 – RTW Investments LLC Exits Position in Oxford Immunotec; 16/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Presenting at UBS Conference May 23; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVAL OF THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI AFIA AND NAT TESTS WAS GRANTED TO OXFORD IMMUNOTEC INC; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss $10.3M; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global Adjusts 2018 View To Rev $112M-$115M; 14/05/2018 – Stonepine Capital Buys New 1% Position in Oxford Immunotec; 01/05/2018 – Oxford Immunotec Global 1Q Loss/Shr 40c; 06/03/2018 – U.S. FDA SAYS APPROVED THE IMUGEN BABESIA MICROTI NUCLEIC ACID TEST FOR DETECTING B. MICROTI DNA IN HUMAN WHOLE BLOOD SAMPLES

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Invest Counselors has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Prudential Plc reported 6,793 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Ballentine Prns Ltd, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 5,153 shares. California-based Weatherly Asset Management Ltd Partnership has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ontario – Canada-based Picton Mahoney Asset Mgmt has invested 1.65% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Alberta Inv Mgmt Corp has 0.08% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Sei Invs owns 1.55M shares. 4,001 are held by Pennsylvania Communication. 360,202 are held by Bnp Paribas Asset Mgmt Hldgs Sa. Acadian Asset Ltd Co stated it has 4,250 shares. Moreover, Conning Inc has 0.03% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 19,408 were reported by Jennison Associate Llc. 110,670 were accumulated by Jacobs Levy Equity Mngmt. Carret Asset Mngmt Lc invested in 0.23% or 18,200 shares. Td Asset Management holds 902,492 shares.

