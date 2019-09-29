Sigma Investment Counselors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $375,876; As Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) Valuation Rose, Chartist Has Increased by $21.13 Billion Its Stake

Chartist Inc increased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 (SHW) by 68.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chartist Inc bought 72,121 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.65% . The institutional investor held 177,268 shares of the building materials company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $51.94B, up from 105,147 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chartist Inc who had been investing in Spdr S&P 500 for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $50.21B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $4.07 during the last trading session, reaching $544.28. About 359,884 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $14.95 TO $15.45; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN: TIO2 DRIVING INFLATION ON ARCHITECTURAL PAINT COSTS; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 09/05/2018 – North American Architectural Coatings Market Forecasts 2018-2023 – Key Players Sherwin Williams, PPG Industries, and Masco are Dominating – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Expects Incremental Sales From the Valspar Acquisition to Be Approximately $600 M for April and May in 2nd Quarter; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO – FOR FULL YEAR 2018, EXPECT SHERWIN-WILLIAMS’ CORE NET SALES TO INCREASE BY A MID-TO-HIGH SINGLE DIGIT PERCENTAGE; 25/04/2018 – Visualize Paint Colors On Any Wall In Real Time With New Augmented Reality Feature From Sherwin-Williams; 16/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Celebrates The Power Of Paint By Transforming More Than 200 Community Spaces; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Adj EPS $18.35-Adj EPS $18.95

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $988.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $218.82. About 25.36M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – CORRECT: APPLE’S CUE SUGGESTS CO. WON’T BUY NETFLIX; 12/03/2018 – Apple To Buy Texture, The Digital Magazine Subscription Service By Next Issue Media — MarketWatch; 03/05/2018 – Apple: Tablet market share rises in the first quarter — Barrons.com; 01/05/2018 – Apple Leisure Group and The Mark Travel Corporation Complete Transaction to Join Forces; 13/03/2018 – JUST IN: Apple announces that its Worldwide Developer Conference will take place on June 4 in San Jose, Calif; 17/05/2018 – Commentary: A new government report on the high cost of medical records shows Apple may be the only company that can push the health-care industry into the future; 18/04/2018 – Chicago Tribune: Apple said to plan a ‘Netflix for news’ in latest services push; 01/05/2018 – Apple beats financial expectations, plans $100bn cash return boost; 20/04/2018 – Apple Struggles With Effort to Diversify Screen Suppliers; 01/05/2018 – Apple’s iPhone Still Gushes Cash — Heard on the Street

Chartist Inc, which manages about $254.94M and $157.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWO) by 103 shares to 3,952 shares, valued at $793.91M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr Dow Jones Ind (DIA) by 2,470 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 53,382 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Russell 20 (IWM).

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.05, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 33 investors sold SHW shares while 249 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 67.50 million shares or 0.24% less from 67.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aureus Asset Ltd Liability Corporation reported 54,933 shares or 3.1% of all its holdings. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 2,500 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Massachusetts-based Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Ltd Liability Partnership Ma has invested 0% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Bessemer Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Suntrust Banks Inc has 0.03% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) for 10,755 shares. Wealthcare Cap Mngmt Ltd Llc invested in 0.01% or 108 shares. Moreover, Founders Securities Limited Co has 0.41% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Riverhead Capital has 0.09% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). First Comm holds 0.02% or 537 shares in its portfolio. Adage Capital Prtn Group Inc Ltd holds 0.25% or 218,852 shares. 18,100 were accumulated by Bright Rock Management Ltd Co. Elm Advisors Limited Liability, a California-based fund reported 2,375 shares. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma owns 75 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Grisanti Cap Mgmt Limited Co has 9,660 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.04% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Series Trust (SJNK) by 39,451 shares to 999,270 shares, valued at $27.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO) by 1,196 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,697 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.33 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Private Asset Management Inc stated it has 81,680 shares. Hamel owns 48,363 shares or 4.2% of their US portfolio. Ally Fin invested in 62,000 shares or 2.11% of the stock. Deroy Devereaux Private Invest Counsel holds 2.4% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 125,661 shares. New York-based Rothschild Asset Mgmt Us has invested 0.55% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Albert D Mason reported 0.38% stake. Founders Capital Ltd Liability Company invested in 1.62% or 23,054 shares. Cap Impact Limited Liability Corp holds 1.63% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) or 22,299 shares. Hexavest has 1.86% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 712,319 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Management Ltd Llc Oh has invested 1.83% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Maryland Cap Mngmt owns 3.67% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 156,272 shares. Rockland Tru has 20,618 shares for 0.4% of their portfolio. Bank & Trust accumulated 999,164 shares. Eastern Bankshares has invested 2% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Massachusetts-based Highvista Strategies Limited Liability has invested 0.32% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

