Sigma Investment Counselors Stake in Apple (AAPL) Has Lowered by $375,876; American International Group Has Upped Nabors Industries LTD (NBR) Holding by $434,844

American International Group Inc increased its stake in Nabors Industries Ltd (NBR) by 489.09% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American International Group Inc bought 217,422 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.46% . The institutional investor held 261,876 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $762,000, up from 44,454 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American International Group Inc who had been investing in Nabors Industries Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $865.03M market cap company. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 10.31 million shares traded. Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) has declined 51.40% since September 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.40% the S&P500. Some Historical NBR News: 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss $144.2M; 01/05/2018 – NABORS 1Q OPER REV. $734M, EST. $757.2M; 10/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Pricing of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 08/05/2018 – NABORS INDUSTRIES LTD NBR.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $10 FROM $9.5; 15/05/2018 – Alyeska Investment Group Buys New 1.9% Position in Nabors; 15/05/2018 – Nabors Presenting at Stephens Energy Executive Summit Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Cont Ops Loss/Shr 46c; 09/05/2018 – Nabors Announces Offerings of Common Shrs and Mandatory Convertible Preferred Shrs; 01/05/2018 – Nabors 1Q Loss/Shr 46c; 07/03/2018 – Richland Source: AU grad Nabors becomes interim director of Mansfield Symphony Chorus

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $983.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $3.23 during the last trading session, reaching $217.73. About 57.98M shares traded or 115.69% up from the average. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 09/04/2018 – New York Post: Tech startup sues Apple over Apple Watch’s heart rate sensor; 23/04/2018 – Apple’s Deal for Shazam Is Delayed in Europe Over Data Concerns; 17/04/2018 – Russia tells Amazon, Google their IP addresses blocked because of Telegram-lfax; 28/03/2018 – Apple Faces Multiple Lawsuits Over Throttled iPhones; 13/03/2018 – MacDailyNews: Amazon considered buying Texture before Apple bit; 26/03/2018 – The CEOs of Apple and IBM think Facebook should see greater regulation in the wake of a data breach; 16/05/2018 – Microsoft is reportedly taking on Apple’s iPad with a line of low-cost tablets; 04/05/2018 – Apple’s Quiet Boost From Google May Slow; 07/05/2018 – Psagot Adds Apple, Cuts Teva: 13F; 07/05/2018 – Warren Buffett boosts his Apple stake

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.17, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 38 investors sold NBR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 284.57 million shares or 2.44% less from 291.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department, Tennessee-based fund reported 258,039 shares. Blair William And Comm Il reported 29,413 shares stake. Fruth Mgmt owns 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 10,100 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 149,829 shares. Federated Invsts Pa reported 1,787 shares stake. Pnc Serv Group holds 0% of its portfolio in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 38,122 shares. Moreover, Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt has 0.01% invested in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR) for 113,183 shares. 991 are held by Reilly Financial Advsrs Limited Liability. Renaissance Technologies Ltd accumulated 0.01% or 4.80M shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Liability Co has invested 0% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Wedge Management L Lp Nc has invested 0.01% in Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE:NBR). Alphamark Limited holds 204 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Elm Ridge Mngmt Ltd holds 1.76% or 754,021 shares in its portfolio. 246,805 were reported by Systematic Financial Mngmt Limited Partnership. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas, Illinois-based fund reported 540,074 shares.

American International Group Inc, which manages about $25.59B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab (Charles) Corp (NYSE:SCHW) by 10,342 shares to 460,386 shares, valued at $18.50 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 87,548 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 191,268 shares, and cut its stake in Broadcom Inc.

Since June 14, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $474,760 activity. 50,000 shares were bought by Beder Tanya S, worth $115,695 on Thursday, August 8.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 EPS, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79B for 19.23 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual EPS reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kidder Stephen W invested in 5.04% or 63,523 shares. Whalerock Point Partners Lc holds 4.44% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 39,263 shares. M&T Comml Bank Corporation owns 1.77% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 1.71M shares. Lmr Prns Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.29% or 40,121 shares in its portfolio. Kbc Grp Nv invested 2.55% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Blue Edge Ltd reported 0% of its portfolio in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Financial Advisory Gp holds 18,420 shares. Gotham Asset Management Lc reported 1.65% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). New York-based Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Gw Henssler And Associate Ltd stated it has 189,285 shares or 3.39% of all its holdings. 19,994 were accumulated by Baystate Wealth Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. 55,179 were reported by Ca. Buckhead Capital Mgmt Ltd Llc has invested 2.37% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Welch & Forbes Limited Co reported 550,489 shares. Westfield Capital Mngmt Com Lp owns 1.71M shares or 2.55% of their US portfolio.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 27,840 shares to 334,785 shares, valued at $8.57M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJH) by 9,423 shares in the quarter, for a total of 318,083 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.