Sigma Investment Counselors Raised Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $393,578; Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Decreased Its Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) Holding by $406,230 as Valuation Declined

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $75.39. About 2.28M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 09/03/2018 – GUIDANCE: Progressive Corp $Benchmark 30Y +100#; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2.70B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Earned $7.17B, Up 19%; 09/03/2018 PROGRESSIVE FILES OFFER FOR SR DEBT SECURITIES, SERIAL PFD SHRS; 16/05/2018 – Progressive April Net Premiums Earned $2.9B; 18/05/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS PROGRESSIVE’S RATINGS; OUTLOOK STABLE; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $7.97B

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company decreased its stake in Lilly Eli & Co (LLY) by 9.75% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company sold 3,693 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.81% . The institutional investor held 34,184 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.79 million, down from 37,877 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Lilly Eli & Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $103.58B market cap company. The stock increased 0.27% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $107.29. About 2.64M shares traded. Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) has risen 11.15% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LLY News: 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly 1Q Animal Health Rev $761.3M; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO’S KEYTRUDA® (PEMBROLIZUMAB) SIGNIFICANTLY IMPROVED; 23/05/2018 – MERCK & CO INC – KEYTRUDA COMBINATION MET DUAL PRIMARY ENDPOINTS OF OVERALL SURVIVAL (OS) AND PROGRESSION-FREE SURVIVAL (PFS) IN STUDY; 16/04/2018 – BOEHRINGER,LILLY IN PACT WITH OXFORD ON EMPAGLIFLOZIN STUDY; 18/04/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO SUBMISSION BASED ON SAFETY AND EFFICACY DATA FROM SCLC COHORT OF PHASE 1/2 CHECKMATE -032 TRIAL; 30/04/2018 – Merck Has Submitted Keytruda Combination For FDA Approval — MarketWatch; 13/03/2018 – FDA GRANTS PRIORITY REVIEW TO MERCK’S SBLA (SBLA) FOR KEYTRUDA®; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 24/04/2018 – Eli Lilly and Company Files a Form 8-K; 13/03/2018 – FDA Grants Priority Review to Merck’s Supplemental Biologics License Application (SBLA) for KEYTRUDA(R) (pembrolizumab) for Treatment of Advanced Cervical Cancer

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Todd Asset Management Limited owns 108,307 shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Old Financial Bank In stated it has 0.43% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Buckingham Asset Management Limited Co reported 0.04% stake. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 108,677 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, Caxton Assoc Limited Partnership has 0.09% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 9,386 shares. Moreover, Partner Inv Ltd Partnership has 1.75% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 20,617 shares. Capstone Lc holds 0% or 2 shares in its portfolio. Green Square Cap Lc holds 14,368 shares. Harvey Inv Co Lc accumulated 7,525 shares. 62,652 are held by Cwm Limited Liability Corporation. 23,780 were reported by Winfield Assocs. Citigroup Inc reported 322,344 shares. Bonness Enter invested 30.22% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Ny State Common Retirement Fund reported 1.66 million shares stake. 42,162 are held by Hrt Finance Limited Liability Company.

Analysts await Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) to report earnings on November, 5. They expect $1.43 EPS, up 2.88% or $0.04 from last year’s $1.39 per share. LLY’s profit will be $1.38 billion for 18.76 P/E if the $1.43 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.50 actual EPS reported by Eli Lilly and Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -4.67% negative EPS growth.

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $216.43M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marsh & Mclennan Cos Inc (NYSE:MMC) by 9,040 shares to 16,429 shares, valued at $1.64 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cincinnati Finl Corp (NASDAQ:CINF) by 3,428 shares in the quarter, for a total of 14,497 shares, and has risen its stake in V F Corp (NYSE:VFC).

