Sigma Investment Counselors Position in Boeing Co (BA) Has Trimmed by $379,095; Reaves W H & Company Has Lifted Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM) by $27.78 Million

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $197.55B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.33% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $351.12. About 3.09 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/04/2018 – FAA TO REDUCE MAX SINGLE-ENGINE FLYING TIME FOR ROLLS ROYCE-POWERED BOEING 787 JETS; 17/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-NEW INITIATIVE WILL PROVIDE GUIDELINES TO SPEED UP APPROVAL OF U.S. ARMS EXPORTS TO CERTAIN ALLIES; 07/03/2018 – AIR CANADA TO LAUNCH NEW SERVICE TO KAUAI, DOUBLE FREQUENCY OF WESTERN CANADA FLIGHTS TO HAWAII WITH NEW BOEING 737 MAX FLEET; 28/03/2018 – Greece’s Aegean Picks Airbus Over Boeing for $3.5 Billion Order; 18/05/2018 – The Chronicle Herald: BREAKING: Boeing 737 crashes in Cuba with 104 passengers aboard; 04/04/2018 – Boeing Hit by U.S.-China Tariff War in Boost to Airbus Aircraft; 12/04/2018 – Boeing CEO Takes Playful Jab at Musk’s Rocket-Launched Tesla; 14/03/2018 – Boeing dropped more than 3 percent, contributing the most to the Dow’s decline; 23/03/2018 – Boeing: All Nippon Airways Placed New Order for Two 777 Freighters Valued at $678M; 05/03/2018 – BOEING 787 DREAMLINER HAS OPENED 170 NEW MARKETS: TINSETH

Reaves W H & Company Inc increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 72.93% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reaves W H & Company Inc bought 347,250 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.16% with the market. The institutional investor held 823,385 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $66.53 million, up from 476,135 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reaves W H & Company Inc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $323.75 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.46% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $76.48. About 7.09M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 6.67% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.10% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 27/04/2018 – STONE ENERGY TO BUY RAM POWELL FROM SHELL, EXXONMOBIL, ANADARKO; 01/05/2018 – SABIC, EXXONMOBIL CREATE JV FOR PLANNED ETHANE CRACKER IN TEXAS; 30/05/2018 – EXXON MOBIL CEO DARREN WOODS SPEAKS AT ANNUAL MEETING IN DALLAS; 09/04/2018 – L&T Technology Services Wins Multi-Million Dollar Digitalization Contract from ExxonMobil Exploration Company; 23/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA HYDROCRACKER RESTART PUSHED BACK TILL FIRST WEEK OF MAY; 13/04/2018 – Energy Law360: BREAKING: Mass. Top Court Won’t Quash AG Climate Probe Of Exxon; 06/03/2018 – EXXON SAYS IT’S WORKING HARD ON WATER RECYCLING IN PERMIAN; 26/04/2018 – Exxon Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/05/2018 – Ghana Is Said to Favor Forecourt Operator as Exxon Mobil Partner; 12/04/2018 – EXXON BILLINGS MONTANA REFINERY HYDROCRACKER, HYDROTREATER SHUT FOR REPAIRS

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,857 shares to 554,053 shares, valued at $42.75 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Spdr Ser Tr (SJNK) by 32,101 shares in the quarter, for a total of 959,819 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Next 737 MAX un-grounding efforts – Seeking Alpha” on June 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Paris Airshow Day 2: The Boeing 737 MAX Surprise – Seeking Alpha” published on June 19, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Vertical Research Partners Sees The Boeing (BA) Grounding Lasting 9 Months – StreetInsider.com” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Shocks With 737 MAX Announcement – Seeking Alpha” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “DOJ extends Boeing probe to 787 Dreamliner – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 29, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03M worth of stock or 12,637 shares. COLBERT THEODORE III had sold 2,137 shares worth $873,712 on Monday, February 11. The insider CAPOZZI HEIDI B sold $1.20 million. Shares for $3.49 million were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL. Another trade for 26,557 shares valued at $10.50M was sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Pure Finance Advisors stated it has 0.32% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Country Trust Bank accumulated 321 shares. Aviva Public Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 337,889 shares. Altfest L J accumulated 8,152 shares. Sta Wealth Management Ltd owns 781 shares. Associated Banc stated it has 58,822 shares. Roundview Lc reported 0.65% stake. Usca Ria Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 11,147 shares. Hanson Mcclain Inc reported 0.07% stake. Tdam Usa Incorporated holds 2.47% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 91,115 shares. Wealthquest Corporation holds 1.57% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 10,912 shares. Dorsey Wright & Associate holds 0.54% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 5,883 shares. Torch Wealth Mgmt Limited Co reported 0.24% stake. Lourd Limited Company owns 0.07% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,981 shares. Bragg Fincl Advisors holds 0.25% or 5,124 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.50 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 51 investors sold XOM shares while 747 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 607 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.17% more from 2.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cheviot Value Limited Liability Company owns 33,673 shares. Mgmt Of Virginia Llc holds 1.05% or 54,968 shares. Leisure Mgmt invested in 13,931 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Westpac Corp invested in 0% or 498,333 shares. Punch & Inv Management Incorporated has invested 0.36% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 21,761 are owned by Weatherly Asset Limited Partnership. Copeland Capital Management Limited Co holds 4,841 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Brandywine Global Inv Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation has invested 1.93% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). 130,114 are owned by Choate Inv Advisors. Phocas Financial has invested 0.05% in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Bristol John W & Inc reported 1,256 shares stake. Eagle Glob Advsr Limited Liability stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM). Brave Asset Mgmt stated it has 28,967 shares. Ls Ltd invested in 0.93% or 185,134 shares. Bluestein R H & has invested 0.07% of its portfolio in Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM).

Reaves W H & Company Inc, which manages about $3.03 billion and $3.03B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Atmos Energy Corp Com (NYSE:ATO) by 11,135 shares to 325,520 shares, valued at $33.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nextera Energy Inc Com (NYSE:NEE) by 29,481 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 711,060 shares, and cut its stake in Bp Plc Spons Adr (NYSE:BP).

More notable recent Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is ExxonMobil Making a Strategic Mistake? – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “4 Oil Stocks to Sell Now – Investorplace.com” published on July 03, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Stocks – U.S. Futures Rise on Rate Cut Hopes, Oil Bounce – Yahoo Finance” on June 12, 2019. More interesting news about Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “5 High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Watch – Yahoo Finance” published on June 22, 2019 as well as 247Wallst.com‘s news article titled: “Short Sellers Lining Up Behind Higher Oil Prices – 24/7 Wall St.” with publication date: June 26, 2019.