Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Stake in Apple (AAPL) by $375,876 as Shares Rose; Nbt Bank N A Decreased Its Disney Walt Co New (DIS) Holding as Market Value Rose

Nbt Bank N A decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co New (DIS) by 4.44% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nbt Bank N A sold 2,928 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.86% . The institutional investor held 63,043 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.80 million, down from 65,971 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nbt Bank N A who had been investing in Disney Walt Co New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $240.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.59% or $3.54 during the last trading session, reaching $133.26. About 8.32M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 23/05/2018 – Variety: LA Screenings: Disney Media Networks Preps Julio Iglesias Bio-Series; 12/04/2018 – Disney Required to Make Offer for All of Sky If Fox Deal Proceeds; 08/05/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – STUDIO ENTERTAINMENT REVENUES FOR QUARTER INCREASED 21% TO $2.5 BLN; 05/05/2018 – Alaska Airlines gets ‘animated’ with newly themed plane featuring artwork from Disney•Pixar’s Incredibles 2; 23/04/2018 – DJ Walt Disney Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DIS); 29/05/2018 – Disney’s China Puzzle Unsolved as `Solo’ Film Flops (Correct); 14/03/2018 – Disney Taps Parks Chief Chapek, Strategy Head Mayer for New Jobs; 23/05/2018 – COMCAST CORP – CO CONSIDERING AND IS IN ADVANCED STAGES OF PREPARING AN OFFER FOR BUSINESSES THAT FOX HAS AGREED TO SELL TO DISNEY; 07/03/2018 – Forbes: Exclusive: Disney To Give Magic Touch To French Entertainment Complex; 29/05/2018 – Jeffrey C. McCracken: Disney lines up financing in case Fox board demands cash

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $999.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.74% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $221.13. About 18.63M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 08/05/2018 – Here’s everything Buffett has said about Apple over the years; 10/03/2018 – Patently Apple: Intel Considers Bid for Qualcomm as Fears grow that Apple may have Sway over the Broadcom Bid; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 26/04/2018 – QUALCOMM CEO DISCUSSING PATENT ISSUES WITH APPLE: CNBC; 13/05/2018 – Apple CEO Lauds Gun-Control Activists; Jabs at Google, Facebook; 26/04/2018 – Another major Apple supplier just delivered potential bad news for the iPhone X; 07/03/2018 – APPLE INC – 250 SMELTERS AND REFINERS WERE DETERMINED TO BE IN APPLE’S CONFLICT MINERALS SUPPLY CHAIN AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2017; 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Other Income $400M; 29/03/2018 – WA State Auditor: Washington State Apple Commission Financial and Federal 3/29/2018 – 3/29/2018; 24/04/2018 – Apple to start paying Ireland €13bn in back taxes

Analysts await The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) to report earnings on November, 14. They expect $1.08 EPS, down 27.03% or $0.40 from last year’s $1.48 per share. DIS’s profit will be $1.95B for 30.85 P/E if the $1.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.35 actual EPS reported by The Walt Disney Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 15,754 shares to 569,807 shares, valued at $44.60 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 44,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VOO).

