Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding as Share Value Declined; As Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) Market Value Declined, Origin Asset Management Llp Has Boosted Stake

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $199.44 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.66% or $9.67 during the last trading session, reaching $354.42. About 4.27M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 22/03/2018 – Trump’s big tariff blow on China may cause a backlash against Boeing; 25/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Following U.S. Government Lead on Iran; 13/03/2018 – FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SERVICES GROWTH TO BE COMPLEMENTED BY STRATEGIC ACQUISITIONS – CONF CALL; 14/03/2018 – Boeing May Become a Target in a Trade War Over Trump’s Tariffs; 25/05/2018 – Boeing Deploys Executive to Rolls-Royce as 787 Engine Woes Mount; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation says to buy 6 Boeing aircraft worth $1.7 bln; 06/04/2018 – AMERICAN AIRLINES GROUP – REACHED AGREEMENT WITH BOEING TO DEFER DELIVERY OF 40 737 MAX AIRCRAFT PREVIOUSLY SCHEDULED TO ARRIVE BETWEEN 2020 & 2022; 25/04/2018 – Boeing 1Q Rev $23.4B; 13/03/2018 – BOEING NET ORDERS FOR 2018 AT 34 AS OF FEB. 28

Origin Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN) by 45.64% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Origin Asset Management Llp bought 17,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.57% . The institutional investor held 54,250 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.28M, up from 37,250 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Origin Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $31.06B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.70% or $4.93 during the last trading session, reaching $285.12. About 487,927 shares traded. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) has declined 17.97% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGN News: 21/03/2018 – Regeneron and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Announce Collaboration to Discover New Treatments for Nonalcoholic Steatohepatitis (NASH); 11/05/2018 – Dupixent: Drug Overview & Outlook 2017-2018 to 2026 – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/05/2018 – Regeneron Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – The PCSK9 of NASH? Regeneron and Alnylam join forces to tackle a promising target for severe liver diseases $REGN $ALNY; 10/03/2018 – Regeneron and Sanofi Plan to Make Praluent More Accessible, Affordable; 10/03/2018 – REGENERON, SANOFI’S PRALUENT CUTS HEART RISKS BY 15% IN STUDY; 01/05/2018 – REGENERON & SANOFI TO LOWER NET PRICE OF PRALUENT® (ALIROCUMAB); 19/03/2018 – #3 With Novartis and Roche gunning to carve up Eylea franchise, Regeneron has another PhIII success story to tell $NVS $RHHBY $REGN; 22/04/2018 – DJ Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGN); 07/03/2018 – STAT Plus: Biotech’s cardio interloper clears a hurdle with sights on Regeneron, Amgen

Origin Asset Management Llp, which manages about $2.70B and $1.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Transdigm Group Inc (NYSE:TDG) by 2,100 shares to 40,600 shares, valued at $18.43M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 5,100 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 108,000 shares, and cut its stake in Ingersoll (NYSE:IR).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 EPS, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.31 billion for 38.03 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

