Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Position by $379,095; Thomas White International LTD Stake in Open Text Adr (OTEX) Decreased by $508,098 as Stock Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $190.46B market cap company. The stock increased 2.02% or $6.71 during the last trading session, reaching $338.46. About 929,181 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 21, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 10/05/2018 – AIR LEASE IS `SCRAMBLING’ TO OFFSET AIRBUS, BOEING DELAYS; 12/04/2018 – BOEING CEO HOPEFUL FIRST PERSON WILL REACH MARS WITHIN A DECADE; 04/04/2018 – BOEING ‘CONFIDENT’ DIALOGUE CONTINUES AMID US-CHINA TARIFFS; 20/04/2018 – EXCLUSIVE – LOCKHEED MARTIN TO PROPOSE HYBRID OF F-22 AND F-35 FOR JAPAN’S STEALTH FIGHTER PROGRAMME; 23/03/2018 – BOEING, ALL NIPPON FINALIZE ORDER FOR TWO 777 FREIGHTERS; 08/05/2018 – BOEING – CO, LUFTHANSA COMPLETED ORDER FOR 4 MORE 777 AIRPLANES, VALUED AT $1.4 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 04/04/2018 – BOEING, JET AIRWAYS REPORT NEW ORDER FOR 75 7 GROWTH 37 MAX; 06/03/2018 – MEDIA-Aerospace group FACC aims to double sales by 2025 -Kurier; 11/04/2018 – Boeing HorizonX Invests in Reaction Engines, a UK Hypersonic Propulsion Co; 23/05/2018 – XIAMEN AIRLINES TAKES DELIVERY OF ITS FIRST BOEING 737 MAX, EXPANDING FLEET TO 200 AIRPLANES

Thomas White International Ltd decreased its stake in Open Text Corp Adr (OTEX) by 15.45% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Thomas White International Ltd sold 13,371 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.90% . The institutional investor held 73,192 shares of the edp services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.81M, down from 86,563 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Thomas White International Ltd who had been investing in Open Text Corp Adr for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.58 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.22% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $39.06. About 73,409 shares traded. Open Text Corporation (NASDAQ:OTEX) has risen 15.34% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.34% the S&P500. Some Historical OTEX News: 09/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT 3Q REV. $686M, EST. $691.8M; 17/04/2018 – 13D CONF: BLUE HARBOUR’S ROBBINS DISCUSSING OPEN TEXT; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 15.18C/SHR FROM 13.2C, EST. 15.5C; 10/05/2018 – OPEN TEXT CORP OTEX.TO : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO C$59 FROM C$57; 30/05/2018 – OPENTEXT ANNOUNCES REPRICING AND AMENDMENT OF CREDIT FACILITIES; 18/05/2018 – Document Management Software 2018: Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Players are Adobe, OpenText, Dropbox, HP, and Oracle – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 17/04/2018 – Blue Harbour CEO Robbins says Open Text could be acquired; 09/05/2018 – Open Text 3Q EPS 22c; 17/04/2018 – Open Text Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – OPENTEXT BOOSTS QTR DIV BY 15%

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 99,004 shares to 345,940 shares, valued at $8.65 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 13,857 shares in the quarter, for a total of 554,053 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.11 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Brothers Harriman And holds 0.08% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 30,345 shares. Edgemoor Advsr invested 2.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Kentucky Retirement Sys Ins Trust Fund has 10,447 shares for 0.87% of their portfolio. Counsel Incorporated has 2,060 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Co Ltd Llc reported 2,220 shares. Utd Capital Financial Advisers Ltd Liability Co holds 182,424 shares or 0.49% of its portfolio. Guardian reported 193,440 shares or 0.98% of all its holdings. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt Limited holds 0.46% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 14,194 shares. Mechanics Bankshares Department holds 0.44% or 5,080 shares in its portfolio. Guardian Capital Ltd Partnership has invested 0.18% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Fishman Jay A Limited Mi owns 49,900 shares. Convergence Invest Limited Com has 17,199 shares. Compton Cap Ri, a Rhode Island-based fund reported 7,098 shares. Barr E S And Com has invested 0.06% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Da Davidson Company reported 0.55% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Thomas White International Ltd, which manages about $2.28 billion and $554.12 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Naspers Ltd Adr by 26,588 shares to 215,925 shares, valued at $9.99M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Hdfc Bank Ltd Adr (NYSE:HDB) by 23,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 99,651 shares, and has risen its stake in Bb Seguridade Participacoes Adr (BBSEY).