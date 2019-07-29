Sigma Investment Counselors Lowered Boeing Co (BA) Holding By $379,095; PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (PRDSF) Shorts Increased By 111.72%

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 16,767 shares with $6.40M value, down from 17,762 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $192.21B valuation. The stock decreased 0.99% or $3.43 during the last trading session, reaching $341.57. About 907,671 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – DoD-US Air Force: Under Secretary of the Air Force visits Boeing; 18/04/2018 – French investigators to assist probe into Southwest Airlines engine explosion; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 180-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REIMPOSE SANCTIONS ON PETROLEUM-RELATED TRANSACTIONS; 01/05/2018 – BOEING TO BUY AEROSPACE PARTS DISTRIBUTOR KLX FOR $4.25B; 04/05/2018 – IAG IN TALKS WITH BOTH AIRBUS, BOEING FOR NEW WIDEBODY ORDER; 05/05/2018 – UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE ROCKET CARRYING NASA’S LATEST ROBOT MARS LANDER BLASTS OFF FROM VANDENBERG AIR FORCE BASE IN CALIFORNIA; 08/05/2018 – MNUCHIN SAYS SOME ALLIES WILLING TO INCREASE OIL PRODUCTION TO OFFSET REDUCTIONS IN IRAN OUTPUT AFTER SANCTIONS TAKE EFFECT; 08/03/2018 – CNBC Wires: EXCLUSIVE-Boeing says Embraer-size deals compatible with cash strategy; 04/04/2018 – China Tariffs Would Affect Few Boeing Jets; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO

PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF) had an increase of 111.72% in short interest. PRDSF’s SI was 1.91M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 111.72% from 903,800 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 19135 days are for PRADA SPA ORDINARY SHARES ITALY (OTCMKTS:PRDSF)’s short sellers to cover PRDSF’s short positions. It closed at $3.16 lastly. It is down 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.43 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 8,041 shares to 558,877 valued at $159.03M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 106,530 shares and now owns 359,797 shares. Ishares Tr was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of BA in report on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, March 11 by Cowen & Co. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, March 14 by J.P. Morgan. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Wednesday, July 10. As per Monday, May 13, the company rating was maintained by Buckingham Research. Argus Research maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Thursday, March 7 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by Landesbank on Wednesday, March 13. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Neutral” rating by Buckingham Research on Thursday, July 11.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Boeing Retains Institutional Investor Support – Seeking Alpha” on July 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dark Clouds Above Boeing – Seeking Alpha” published on July 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing: Buying The Bottom – Seeking Alpha” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Boeing Troubles: Earnings Outlook And Macro Effects – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Todd Gordon’s Bearish Boeing Trade – Benzinga” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. Smith Gregory D sold $7.83 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Friday, February 8. $5.03M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares were sold by McAllister Kevin G. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50M. The insider LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold 8,500 shares worth $3.49 million. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Wednesday, February 13. Another trade for 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 was sold by COLBERT THEODORE III.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sigma Investment Counselors Incorporated owns 16,767 shares for 0.78% of their portfolio. Annex Advisory Service Limited Liability Co reported 2,106 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio reported 369,138 shares. Fagan Associate has invested 1.31% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Toronto Dominion Bancorporation invested 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Private Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.15% or 2,199 shares. Aspiriant Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 1,368 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Optimum Advsrs holds 9,478 shares. Moreover, Garde Cap has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership holds 0.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 9,308 shares. Epoch Inv Partners Inc holds 1.13% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 678,376 shares. Carlson Mngmt has 629 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Palisades Hudson Asset Mgmt LP invested in 2,434 shares or 0.6% of the stock. Lakeview Capital Prtn Limited Liability Com holds 0.37% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,582 shares. Private Advisor Grp Inc Limited Liability Company owns 57,137 shares or 0.43% of their US portfolio.