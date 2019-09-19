Sigma Investment Counselors Lifted Its Position in Progressive Ohio (PGR) by $393,578; Norinchukin Bank The Position In Newmont Goldcorp (NEM) Was Has Upped

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.95 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.57% or $1.16 during the last trading session, reaching $75.18. About 3.56M shares traded or 26.84% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.88B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE – NET PREMIUMS EARNED FOR APRIL WAS $2,882.9 MLN, UP 21 PCT; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL COMBINED RATIO 89.9% :PGR US; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE 1Q EPS 24C; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 17/04/2018 – PROGRESSIVE MARCH NET PREMIUMS EARNED $2.28B :PGR US; 09/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates Progressive Sr. Unsec. Debt And Preferred Shares; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q EPS $1.22; 14/05/2018 – Progressive Appoints First Female Board Chair, Announces Gender and Race Pay Equity

Norinchukin Bank The increased its stake in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NEM) by 14.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Norinchukin Bank The bought 14,449 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.45% . The institutional investor held 115,547 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.45 million, up from 101,098 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Norinchukin Bank The who had been investing in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $32.02B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.39% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $39.05. About 7.08 million shares traded. Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) has risen 1.91% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.91% the S&P500. Some Historical NEM News: 09/04/2018 – NEWMONT- AHAFO MILL EXPANSION AND ALL SURFACE CIVIL CONSTRUCTION WORK TO REMAIN SUSPENDED UNTIL CO, AUTHORITIES ARE SATISFIED OF SAFE WORK RESUMPTION; 08/05/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for The Mosaic, Newmont Mining, National Oilwell Varco, NxStage Medical, Publi; 28/03/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP NEM.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $46 FROM $43; 26/04/2018 – NEWMONT MINING CORP – GOLD AISC ROSE EIGHT PERCENT TO $973 PER OUNCE FOR QUARTER; 26/04/2018 – AGNICO EAGLE MINES – UNDER NEWMONT DEAL, COMPANY WILL RECEIVE A CASH PAYMENT OF $35 MILLION; 26/04/2018 – Newmont profit surges on higher gold prices; 14/05/2018 – Newmont Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – NEWMONT FORMS NEW PARTNERSHIP WITH MAVERIX METALS; 30/04/2018 – Goldstrike and Newmont finalize planned drill program at Plateau property in Yukon; 26/04/2018 – Canadian Miner Agnico to divest cobalt assets, sells gold interests

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 42,425 were accumulated by Boston Private Wealth Ltd. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Co, Nebraska-based fund reported 3,713 shares. Gam Ag stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Price T Rowe Associates Md stated it has 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Donaldson Management Limited Liability Co holds 0.02% or 3,535 shares. Berkshire Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company Pa holds 0.3% or 45,592 shares in its portfolio. Mason Street Llc, Wisconsin-based fund reported 83,286 shares. Boothbay Fund Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 0.02% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Moreover, Guardian Cap Ltd Partnership has 0% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Robeco Institutional Asset Management Bv, a Netherlands-based fund reported 1.15 million shares. 4.47M were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement. Ny State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 1.66 million shares. Eaton Vance accumulated 3.12M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can stated it has 0.2% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 155,620 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.25 in 2019 Q2. Its up 1.78, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold NEM shares while 85 reduced holdings. 115 funds opened positions while 281 raised stakes. 1.26 billion shares or 159.14% more from 484.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Sigma Planning Corp reported 0.02% stake. Ancora Advisors Lc has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Louisiana State Employees Retirement Sys has invested 0.08% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Rodgers Brothers invested in 0.08% or 7,109 shares. Twin Tree Management Lp invested in 0.04% or 226,584 shares. Klingenstein Fields Communications Limited Liability Com invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Federated Invsts Pa has 1.25M shares. Moreover, Csat Invest Advisory LP has 0.01% invested in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Adams Natural Res Fund stated it has 89,700 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Mitsubishi Ufj Com Limited holds 1,970 shares or 0.25% of its portfolio. Bennicas accumulated 125,452 shares. Allstate has invested 0.02% in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM). Cap Intll Ca reported 81,923 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Assetmark holds 0% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM) for 696 shares. Ci Investments reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Newmont Goldcorp Corporation (NYSE:NEM).

Norinchukin Bank The, which manages about $6.51B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dominion Energyinc (NYSE:D) by 38,796 shares to 114,272 shares, valued at $8.84 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 47,857 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 117,980 shares, and cut its stake in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT).