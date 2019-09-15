Sigma Investment Counselors Holding In Progressive Ohio (PGR) Was Lifted; Joel Isaacson & Company Cut Exxon Mobil (XOM) Holding as Shares Declined

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc decreased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 19.24% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc sold 9,543 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 40,044 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, down from 49,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joel Isaacson & Company Llc who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $307.35B market cap company. The stock increased 0.92% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $72.64. About 6.98M shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 17/04/2018 – EXXONMOBIL – INITIATED PROCESS FOR MONETIZATION OF HORN RIVER ASSETS CONSISTING OF OPERATED & NON-OPERATED PROPERTIES IN CANADA; 09/03/2018 – INTERVIEW-Turkish Cypriots vow to launch gas search unless Greek side pulls back; 11/04/2018 – MOZAMBIQUE LNG PROJECT IS LIKELY TO START IN 2023-2024 – COCHRANE; 06/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL CORP XOM.N SAYS PAPUA NEW GUINEA HIDES GAS CONDITIONING PLANT, WELLS AND PIPELINE REMAIN SAFELY SHUT IN AFTER LARGE AFTERSHOCK; 30/05/2018 – EXXON CEO DARREN WOODS ENDS SPEECH, BEGINS VOTING PROCEDURES; 07/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL SAYS 4 TO 5 FURTHER WELLS PLANNED FOR 2018 – 2020 IN PAPUA NEW GUINEA; 04/05/2018 – ETEnergyWorld: ETEnergyworld | Exxon pushes ahead with Rosneft LNG project despite sanctions; 30/05/2018 – EXXON: NEW PROJECTS WILL MAKE UP HALF OF EARNINGS BY 2025; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil earnings: $1.09 per share, vs $1.12 EPS expected; 24/05/2018 – Algeria’s Sonatrach hopes for Exxon Mobil deal on shale gas

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $42.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 5.59% or $4.3 during the last trading session, reaching $72.68. About 12.42M shares traded or 354.55% up from the average. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500. Some Historical PGR News: 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3,226.9 MLN VS $2,704.0 MLN; 09/03/2018 – LAUNCH: Progressive Corp $600m 30Y +110; 17/04/2018 – Progressive 1Q Net Premiums Written $7.97B, Up 23%; 16/04/2018 – Progressive Corp expected to post earnings of $1.19 a share – Earnings Preview; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE FEB. EPS 22C :PGR US; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $2,700.9 MLN VS $2,201.3 MLN; 16/05/2018 – PROGRESSIVE APRIL NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $3.23B :PGR US; 16/05/2018 – REG-Progressive Reports April 2018 Results; 14/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – FEB 2018 NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.22; 09/03/2018 – PROGRESSIVE CORP – NOTES WERE PRICED AT 99.173% OF PAR

Analysts await Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) to report earnings on November, 1. They expect $0.91 EPS, down 37.67% or $0.55 from last year’s $1.46 per share. XOM’s profit will be $3.85 billion for 19.96 P/E if the $0.91 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.73 actual EPS reported by Exxon Mobil Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 24.66% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold XOM shares while 788 reduced holdings. 108 funds opened positions while 537 raised stakes. 2.24 billion shares or 0.14% less from 2.24 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Joel Isaacson & Company Llc, which manages about $2.52 billion and $687.05M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 58,904 shares to 59,504 shares, valued at $17.44 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Group (VIG) by 25,514 shares in the quarter, for a total of 563,479 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTI).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

