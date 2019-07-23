Sigma Investment Counselors Holding in Boeing Co (BA) Cut as Stock Declined; Deere & Co (DE) Holding Has Boosted by Pnc Financial Services Group Inc

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc increased its stake in Deere & Co (DE) by 0.71% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc bought 1,921 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 270,701 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $43.27M, up from 268,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pnc Financial Services Group Inc who had been investing in Deere & Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $52.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $165.14. About 926,398 shares traded. Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) has declined 1.30% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.73% the S&P500. Some Historical DE News: 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: CHINA’S 25% TARIFF WILL HAVE NEGATIVE READACROSS FOR TRACTOR OEMS, SUCH AS DEERE (HIGHEST DEPENDENCE ON US MARKET) AND CNHI – BERENBERG; 18/05/2018 – Deere’s ‘Messy Quarter’ Is Out of the Way Says Blair Analyst (Video); 20/04/2018 – FMC, Deere Seen Raising Dividend for 1st Time in 2 Years: BDVD; 21/03/2018 – Deere & Co fears hit from Trump tariffs, retaliation -CEO; 18/05/2018 – Deere & Co 2Q Net $1.21B; 10/04/2018 – DEERE & CO SAYS MARCH 2018 RETAIL SALES FOR U.S. AND CANADA AG COMBINES WERE DOWN MORE THAN THE INDUSTRY; 18/05/2018 – DEERE 2Q EPS $3.67; 18/05/2018 – DEERE SEES FY NET INCOME $2.3B, SAW $2.1B; 04/04/2018 – US SOYBEAN: AGCO COULD BENEFIT AS IT HAS A HIGHER RELIANCE ON LATIN AMERICA, WHICH WILL BE THE BENEFICIARY OF THE US-CHINA TRADE WAR – BERENBERG; 20/03/2018 – DEERE: RETALIATION AGAINST U.S. MORE A CONCERN THAN COST GAINS

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $210.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.04% or $3.94 during the last trading session, reaching $373.42. About 4.22 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 14/03/2018 – Trump wants to buy another 24 F-18s from Boeing that ae equipped with “stealth.”; 14/03/2018 – BOEING: QATAR ARMED FORCES SELECTS BOEING GLOBAL SERVICES UNIT; 11/05/2018 – SENIOR OFFICIAL FAKHRIYEH-KASHAN SAYS NO DOWN PAYMENT HAS BEEN MADE TO AIRBUS, BOEING FOR FUTURE DELIVERIES – FARS; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: All-Cash Transaction Is for $63 a Share; 07/05/2018 – INTERVIEW-Ethiopian Airlines to step up expansion with more deals and jets; 12/03/2018 – BOEING – CO, TURKISH AIRLINES ANNOUNCED THEY HAVE FINALIZED FIRM ORDER FOR 25 787-9 DREAMLINERS WITH OPTIONS FOR FIVE MORE AIRPLANES; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Calls WTO Decision ‘Landmark Ruling’; 22/03/2018 – Boeing Poised for Worst Month in Two Years on Trade-War Fears; 05/03/2018 – BOEING CONCLUDES REPORTER BRIEFING; 17/04/2018 – INSIGHT-Arming the world: Inside Trump’s “Buy American” drive to expand weapons exports

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 11 sales for $51.18 million activity. $5.03 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) was sold by McAllister Kevin G. 2,137 shares valued at $873,712 were sold by COLBERT THEODORE III on Monday, February 11. CAPOZZI HEIDI B had sold 2,916 shares worth $1.20M. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49M worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50 million.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 124,604 shares to 375,840 shares, valued at $9.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 95,400 shares in the quarter, for a total of 327,805 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Advsrs Limited Com has 0.31% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). 9,030 were accumulated by Osborne Partners Mngmt Lc. 4,700 were accumulated by Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Com. Woodstock has 3,334 shares. Alkeon Mgmt Llc reported 500,876 shares. Jackson Square Ptnrs Ltd Liability has 0.11% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 54,528 shares. Stock Yards National Bank & Trust And Tru holds 2.06% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 55,409 shares. James Research holds 0% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 12 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage has invested 0% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Livingston Asset (Operating As Southport Management) holds 0.23% or 1,385 shares. Farmers Bankshares reported 0.05% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Goelzer Inv Mngmt Inc reported 6,965 shares stake. 635 were accumulated by Ipswich Investment Comm. Ameritas Prtnrs Inc stated it has 0.28% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Moreover, Richard Bernstein Advisors Ltd Liability has 0.36% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 28,901 shares.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 earnings per share, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02 billion for 51.58 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Pnc Financial Services Group Inc, which manages about $99.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Welltower Inc by 10,375 shares to 470,678 shares, valued at $36.53M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Renasant Corp (NASDAQ:RNST) by 39,701 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 79,168 shares, and cut its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG).