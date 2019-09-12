Sigma Investment Counselors Has Upped Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $393,578 as Valuation Rose; Vontobel Asset Management Has Increased Its Position in Constellation Brands (STZ) by $5.58 Million

Vontobel Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Constellation Brands Inc (STZ) by 6.8% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Vontobel Asset Management Inc bought 28,446 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.20% . The institutional investor held 446,921 shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $88.02M, up from 418,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Constellation Brands Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.35% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $203.98. About 137,286 shares traded. Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) has declined 6.13% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.13% the S&P500. Some Historical STZ News: 27/03/2018 – NVIDIA Introduces DRIVE Constellation Simulation System to Safely Drive Autonomous Vehicles Billions of Miles in Virtual Reali; 06/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS INC FILES TO SAY IT HAS RAISED $99 MLN IN EQUITY FINANCING – SEC FILING; 29/03/2018 – CONSTELLATION BRANDS 4Q COMPARABLE EPS $1.90, EST. $1.74; 09/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION PHARMACEUTICALS SAYS ANNOUNCED $100 MLN FINANCING; NEW INVESTORS INCLUDE CORMORANT ASSET MANAGEMENT, DEERFIELD MANAGEMENT AMONG OTHERS; 29/03/2018 – VP Hetterich Gifts 962 Of Constellation Brands Inc; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms Constellation Software at ‘BBB’; Outlook Stable; 25/04/2018 – CONSTELLATION SOFTWARE 1Q ADJ EBITA $159M; 29/03/2018 – Constellation Brands Reports Fiscal 2018 Results and Fiscal 2019 Outlook; 17/03/2018 – Constellation Healthcare Technologies: Plans to Complete the Intended Sale Process Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code Within Roughly 90 Days; 20/04/2018 – Constellation Software Releases Letter to Shareholders

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39M, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.43% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $76.61. About 294,453 shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.38, from 1.73 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 44 investors sold STZ shares while 240 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 282 raised stakes. 132.14 million shares or 1.85% more from 129.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Trust Advisors LP reported 0.01% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). 63,495 were accumulated by Pinnacle Assoc Limited. Barclays Pcl holds 0.06% or 498,824 shares in its portfolio. Advsrs Asset Mgmt Incorporated owns 15,472 shares. Skylands Capital Limited Liability stated it has 0.13% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Monetary Mgmt Gp stated it has 11,215 shares or 0.85% of all its holdings. Hills Savings Bank & Tru has invested 0.09% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Massachusetts Svcs Co Ma holds 1.75 million shares. 18,582 were reported by Brant Point Investment Management Ltd Com. Vigilant Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 1.97% or 74,984 shares. Carroll Assoc invested 0.02% in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ). Pictet Asset reported 76,841 shares. Bainco Invsts stated it has 26,038 shares. Rampart Investment Mgmt Co Limited Liability owns 0.06% invested in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) for 2,752 shares. Nuwave Invest Mngmt Ltd owns 110 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Vontobel Asset Management Inc, which manages about $44.19B and $13.33 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Berkshire Hathaway Inc Del (BRKB) by 2,097 shares to 1.14 million shares, valued at $254.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Netease Inc (NASDAQ:NTES) by 391,084 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.64 million shares, and cut its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ls Investment Advisors Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.07% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Jag Capital Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 2.13% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors Llp Ma reported 0% stake. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0.07% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 6.54M shares. Huntington State Bank holds 0.02% or 13,036 shares in its portfolio. Twin Capital has 0.06% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Bessemer Group Inc holds 0.16% or 579,858 shares. Daiwa Group holds 22,779 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. South Street Advsr Limited Liability holds 0.08% or 3,500 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 115,078 shares. Hexavest holds 997,538 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. First Natl Tru Communication stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). 224,807 were reported by Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Limited Co. Wisconsin-based Mason Street Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.14% in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR). Westpac has invested 0% of its portfolio in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).