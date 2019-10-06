Sigma Investment Counselors Has Upped Progressive Ohio (PGR) Stake by $393,578 as Shares Rose; Letko Brosseau & Associates Has Decreased Its Rogers Communications (RCI) Holding by $3.15 Million; Market Value Rose

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased its stake in Progressive Corp Ohio (PGR) by 40.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc bought 4,982 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.29% . The institutional investor held 17,376 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.39 million, up from 12,394 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Progressive Corp Ohio for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $1.61 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.92M shares traded. The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) has risen 36.28% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.28% the S&P500.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc decreased its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (RCI) by 1.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc sold 59,454 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.57% . The institutional investor held 3.73M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $199.93M, down from 3.79M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc who had been investing in Rogers Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $48.84. About 754,218 shares traded or 85.73% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 2.79% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.79% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS FILES SHELF FOR MAX. $4B DEBT SECURITIES; 07/05/2018 – RCI to Launch New Version of the RCI® App: The Most Comprehensive Vacation Exchange App Available; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – QTRLY WIRELESS SUBSCRIBER POSTPAID MONTHLY CHURN 1.08 PCT VS 1.10 PCT REPORTED LAST YEAR; 13/04/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : PLACEMENT OF A 722.8 MILLION EURO SECURITIZATION BACKED BY FRENCH AUTO LOANS; 23/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC FILES FOR DEBT SHELF OF UP TO $4 BLN– SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q EPS C$0.80; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC RClb.TO – QTRLY BASIC EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.83

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc, which manages about $24.00B and $9.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spirit Airls Inc (NASDAQ:SAVE) by 584,275 shares to 1.01M shares, valued at $48.29 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bank N S Halifax (NYSE:BNS) by 192,941 shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.03M shares, and has risen its stake in Tenet Healthcare Corp (NYSE:THC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.1 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 23 investors sold RCI shares while 80 reduced holdings. 24 funds opened positions while 89 raised stakes. 235.18 million shares or 9.58% more from 214.62 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 0.7% or 5.76M shares. Wellington Mngmt Llp holds 19,968 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Letko Brosseau Assoc Incorporated holds 2.01% or 3.73 million shares in its portfolio. Virginia-based Thompson Siegel And Walmsley Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Jpmorgan Chase And holds 0.01% or 1.40 million shares. 151,423 are owned by Amp Limited. State Of Wisconsin Board, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 524,917 shares. Aviva Public Limited Com reported 132,583 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ruggie Grp owns 63 shares. Tobam has invested 0.25% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Manufacturers Life The has 4.76 million shares. Commonwealth Financial Bank Of reported 67,131 shares stake. Pnc Financial Service Grp Inc stated it has 0% in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Company has 2,214 shares. 978,788 are held by British Columbia Investment Corp.

Analysts await Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) to report earnings on October, 18. They expect $1.02 EPS, up 9.68% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.93 per share. RCI’s profit will be $523.70 million for 11.97 P/E if the $1.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.87 actual EPS reported by Rogers Communications Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It fall, as 35 investors sold PGR shares while 242 reduced holdings. 95 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 444.06 million shares or 0.68% less from 447.09 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Management & Equity stated it has 1.02M shares. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru Limited Partnership stated it has 882,683 shares or 2.36% of all its holdings. 4.32 million are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Lc. 145,234 are owned by Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Ltd Liability. Hanseatic Mngmt holds 1% or 12,206 shares in its portfolio. Ironwood Fincl Lc has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 165 shares. Barclays Pcl holds 1.27 million shares. Polar Capital Llp reported 856,300 shares or 0.6% of all its holdings. Coastline Tru Communication stated it has 11,360 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Moreover, Mai Cap Mgmt has 0.01% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR) for 4,093 shares. Hwg Limited Partnership has 13,722 shares for 1.06% of their portfolio. Fdx reported 12,522 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa invested in 0% or 643,873 shares. Raymond James Trust Na has 40,982 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Moreover, Federated Invsts Pa has 0.04% invested in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR).