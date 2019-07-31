Sigma Investment Counselors Has Trimmed Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095 as Stock Value Declined; Bank Montreal Que (BMO) Share Price Rose While Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Has Cut by $5.74 Million Its Stake

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp decreased its stake in Bank Montreal Que (BMO) by 4.23% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp sold 58,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.30% with the market. The institutional investor held 1.31 million shares of the commercial banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $131.46M, down from 1.37M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp who had been investing in Bank Montreal Que for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $47.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $74.77. About 312,798 shares traded. Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) has declined 2.37% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.80% the S&P500. Some Historical BMO News: 20/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 16; 28/03/2018 – BMO’S FLYNN SAYS GROWTH THROUGH ACQUISITIONS REMAINS STRATEGY; 17/05/2018 – KROGER CFO MIKE SCHLOTMAN SPEAKS AT BMO CONFERENCE; 30/05/2018 – BMO SEES C$185 MILLION EXPENSE SAVINGS FROM RESTRUCTURING COST; 21/03/2018 – GMP SECURITIES, BMO CO-LEAD C$100M CRONOS FINANCING; 09/05/2018 – PENUMBRA INC PEN.N : BMO RAISES TO $140 FROM $115; 10/05/2018 – Core-Mark to Webcast Presentation from 2018 BMO Farm to Market Conference; 18/04/2018 – ABBOTT LABORATORIES ABT.N : BMO NAMES CO TOP PICK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC MSI.N : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $116; 30/05/2018 – BMO U.S. Banking Profit Rises 46% — Earnings Review

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40M, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.49% or $5.19 during the last trading session, reaching $342.27. About 4.07 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 03/04/2018 – Boeing, Canadian Govt Agreed to Amend Existing Contract With $313M Fixed-Price Amendment; 12/04/2018 – chrisplumb: Boeing-Embraer proposal brings tie-up closer, not imminent; 15/05/2018 – FRENCH GOVERNMENT SAYS WILL CLOSELY WATCH WTO APPEALS BODY’S DECISION IN 2019 ON US AID TO BOEING; 26/04/2018 – Kevin O’Leary’s team, “Mr. Wonderful,” took down seven others last year, riding his second-round pick Boeing for a 90 percent climb; 08/05/2018 – U.S. Treasury’s Mnuchin: Revoking Boeing, Airbus licenses to sell jets to Iran; 11/04/2018 – Azul Leasing Two Used Boeing 737-400F; 25/04/2018 – BOEING CITES STRONG CARGO MARKET FOR 767 PRODUCTION BOOST; 02/05/2018 – BOEING’S TOP PRIORITY IS INVESTING IN INNOVATION: CEO; 14/03/2018 – Dow drops 250 points led by Boeing on fears of a China trade war; 04/04/2018 – BOEING – EXPANDING COMMERCIAL SERVICES CAPABILITY IN LATIN AMERICA WITH NEW CUSTOMER ORDERS FROM GOL AIRLINES & AEROMEXICO

Analysts await Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) to report earnings on August, 27. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 1.65% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.82 per share. BMO’s profit will be $1.18 billion for 10.10 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.72 actual EPS reported by Bank of Montreal for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 7.56% EPS growth.

Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta Alberta Investment Management Corp, which manages about $10.69B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Monster Beverage Corp by 29,200 shares to 53,400 shares, valued at $2.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Transcanada Corp (NYSE:TRP) by 946,500 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.52M shares, and has risen its stake in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VWO) by 8,639 shares to 540,001 shares, valued at $22.95 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IVV).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 earnings per share, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36 billion for 35.51 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.