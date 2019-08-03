Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Stake in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095 as Stock Price Declined; Fernwood Investment Management Has Boosted Stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL)

Fernwood Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T (TPL) by 9.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fernwood Investment Management Llc bought 397 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.55% . The institutional investor held 4,679 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 4,282 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fernwood Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Texas Pac Ld Tr Sub Ctf Prop I T for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.52B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.13% or $15.5 during the last trading session, reaching $712. About 13,856 shares traded or 22.35% up from the average. Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) has risen 9.29% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.29% the S&P500.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $191.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $5.27 during the last trading session, reaching $339.56. About 4.57M shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 17/04/2018 – One dead after engine breaks apart on Southwest flight; 10/05/2018 – Boeing Chairman and CEO Muilenburg to Speak at Bernstein Strategic Decisions Conference May 31; 10/04/2018 – BOEING, EMBRAER ARE GETTING CLOSER TO A DEAL: BRAZIL MINISTER; 06/04/2018 – American Airlines Expands Boeing 787 Fleet; 17/04/2018 – SOUTHWEST AIRLINES CO – FLIGHT MADE EMERGENCY DIVERSION TO PHL AFTER CREW REPORTED ISSUES WITH NUMBER ONE ENGINE WHICH RESULTED IN DAMAGE TO FUSELAGE; 25/04/2018 – BOEING TARGETING 2025 COMMERCIAL DEBUT FOR NEW PLANE FAMILY; 21/03/2018 – China Southern places $3.6 billion Boeing 737 MAX order for Xiamen Airlines subsidiary; 20/03/2018 – BOEING TO ESTABLISH NEW TECHNOLOGY RESEARCH CENTER IN KOREA; 28/03/2018 – BOC Aviation Says Combined List Price of 6 Boeing 787-9 Aircraft is US$1.69 Billion; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 2 percent

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 106,530 shares in the quarter, for a total of 359,797 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanguard Tax Managed Intl Fd (VEA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Colonial Advsr invested in 3,429 shares. 1,250 were accumulated by Arbor Llc. Brown Advisory Securities Lc reported 3,988 shares stake. Peapack Gladstone Fincl, a New Jersey-based fund reported 63,632 shares. Punch And Investment Mngmt owns 24,549 shares. Adirondack Trust invested 1.11% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Courage Miller Prtn Limited Liability Company has invested 0.18% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Oxbow holds 0.05% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1,111 shares. Cheviot Value Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 2,152 shares. Delta Asset Mngmt Llc Tn reported 0.1% stake. Highlander Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Company reported 1.75% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Tortoise Investment Management Limited Co has invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). The California-based Covington Management has invested 1.57% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Janney Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 0.06% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,779 shares. Comerica Commercial Bank has invested 0.39% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.41 EPS, down 32.68% or $1.17 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.36B for 35.22 P/E if the $2.41 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -17.47% negative EPS growth.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 10 selling transactions for $40.68 million activity. On Tuesday, February 12 LUTTIG J MICHAEL sold $3.49 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 8,500 shares. McAllister Kevin G sold $5.03 million worth of stock or 12,637 shares. 26,557 shares were sold by KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN, worth $10.50M. 19,500 shares were sold by Smith Gregory D, worth $7.83M on Friday, February 8. CAPOZZI HEIDI B also sold $1.20 million worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 84 insider buys, and 0 sales for $4.18 million activity. HORIZON KINETICS ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC bought 50 shares worth $36,307.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.42, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 13 investors sold TPL shares while 33 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 1.06 million shares or 63.57% less from 2.92 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Stephens Ar, Arkansas-based fund reported 800 shares. Gofen And Glossberg Ltd Limited Liability Company Il owns 886 shares. Newfocus Group Inc Limited Co has 0.24% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). The Illinois-based Citadel Advsr Limited has invested 0% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL). Northwestern Mutual Wealth reported 132 shares. Prescott Limited Liability Company holds 4,300 shares. 5,550 are owned by Cambrian Cap Ltd Partnership. Moreover, Synovus Fincl Corporation has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 12 shares. Sigma Planning owns 348 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Pacific Heights Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 77,500 shares. Cordasco Financial Networks holds 0.03% in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) or 42 shares. Hendershot invested in 0.19% or 700 shares. Fernwood Management Ltd holds 1.93% or 4,679 shares. Moreover, Da Davidson & has 0% invested in Texas Pacific Land Trust (NYSE:TPL) for 278 shares. Nelson Van Denburg Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd invested in 29 shares.

