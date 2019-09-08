Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Holding in Boeing Co (BA) by $379,095 as Share Value Declined; Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp Lowered Ball (BLL) Holding as Share Value Rose

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp decreased its stake in Ball Corp (BLL) by 2.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp sold 20,593 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.83% . The institutional investor held 842,119 shares of the containers and packaging company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $48.73 million, down from 862,712 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp who had been investing in Ball Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $26.56B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.52% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $78.3. About 2.21 million shares traded or 6.56% up from the average. Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) has risen 85.28% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.28% the S&P500. Some Historical BLL News: 13/04/2018 – Mob Boss? Slime Ball? Trump, Comey Trade Barbs Near Book Release; 18/05/2018 – Ball Mill – Low Interest Rates Intensifying Construction Projects Drives the Market| Technavio; 23/03/2018 – CVR ENERGY SAYS CFO SUSAN BALL RESIGNING EFFECTIVE APRIL 17; 03/05/2018 – Ball Corp Reaffirms 2019 Goal of $2B of Comparable EBITDA; 09/03/2018 – Facebook Says Play Ball in Exclusive Deal to Stream 25 MLB Games; 16/04/2018 – Trump Tweet Throws Currency Traders a Curve Ball: Markets Live; 23/05/2018 – NASA SAYS COST-PLUS-AWARD-FEE CONTRACT HAS A VALUE OF ABOUT $113.2 MLN WITH A PERIOD OF PERFORMANCE FROM MAY 2018 THROUGH JUNE 2026; 23/05/2018 – NASA – AWARDED CONTRACT TO BALL AEROSPACE AND TECHNOLOGIES CORPORATION, FOR PRIMARY INSTRUMENT COMPONENTS FOR WIDE FIELD INFRARED SURVEY TELESCOPE; 30/05/2018 – SiriusXM to Broadcast Performances from the Annual Governors Ball Music Festival in New York City; 09/03/2018 – Race handicapper Sabato’s Crystal Ball also changed 26 House race ratings in favor of Democrats

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 5.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.40 million, down from 17,762 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $206.41B market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $2.7 during the last trading session, reaching $363. About 3.02 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 25/04/2018 – BOEING CO BA.N FY2018 REV VIEW $97.36 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/03/2018 – The ITC had widely been expected to side with Chicago-based Boeing, which accused Bombardier of dumping the planes, or selling them below cost, in the U.S. market; 09/03/2018 – Turkish Airlines to Buy Up to 60 Jetliners From Boeing and Airbus; 17/05/2018 – Dubai Aerospace in talks with Airbus, Boeing over order for 400 jets; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Anticipated Annual Cost Savings of About $70 Million by 2021; 22/03/2018 – ANA 9202.T SAYS TO BUY TWO BOEING 777F AIRCRAFT; 07/05/2018 – Paul R. La Monica: Rumor has it Musk and The Boring Company will be building a new Tunnel Force One for Trump to replace the; 27/04/2018 – No read-across to Airbus from Rolls engine problems on Boeing 787s -Airbus CFO; 11/04/2018 – Boeing joins $37 million investment in British rocket firm Reaction Engines; 08/03/2018 – BOEING CEO SAYS SELECTIVE ACQUISITIONS ON SCALE OF POSSIBLE EMBRAER TIE-UP ‘VERY DOABLE’ WITHOUT ALTERING CASH DEPLOYMENT STRATEGY

More notable recent Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Ball disposes tinplate steel aerosol packaging facilities in Argentina – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Ball Corporation’s (NYSE:BLL) 15% ROE Strong Compared To Its Industry? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019, Bizwest.com published: “Ball to introduce new aluminum cups at CU football home opener – BizWest” on September 04, 2019. More interesting news about Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Did Business Growth Power Ball’s (NYSE:BLL) Share Price Gain of 115%? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 06, 2019.

Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp, which manages about $1.68B and $1.06 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Adobe Inc (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 41,074 shares to 43,671 shares, valued at $11.64 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr (IJR) by 25,463 shares in the quarter, for a total of 40,853 shares, and has risen its stake in Ebay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.73 EPS, up 30.36% or $0.17 from last year’s $0.56 per share. BLL’s profit will be $247.59 million for 26.82 P/E if the $0.73 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.64 actual EPS reported by Ball Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.06% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.49, from 1.35 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 36 investors sold BLL shares while 173 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 262.22 million shares or 4.96% less from 275.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL) for 758,250 shares. Proshare Advsrs holds 0.01% or 40,403 shares. Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 63,940 shares. Moreover, Principal Financial has 0.03% invested in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Lifeplan Fincl Group reported 3,926 shares. Japan-based Nomura Asset Management Ltd has invested 0.03% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Gateway Investment Advisers Limited Liability Corp holds 12,980 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dodge & Cox holds 2.42M shares. Cleararc Capital owns 8,130 shares or 0.09% of their US portfolio. Allstate Corporation invested 0.12% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Asset Management One has invested 0.05% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL). Atria Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,264 shares. Kentucky Retirement System reported 14,617 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Nordea Invest Mngmt owns 24,926 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Australia-based Amp Investors Limited has invested 0.04% in Ball Corporation (NYSE:BLL).

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41M and $815.87M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (TIP) by 4,564 shares to 218,444 shares, valued at $24.70M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 60,822 shares in the quarter, for a total of 300,617 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.33 earnings per share, down 34.92% or $1.25 from last year’s $3.58 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.32B for 38.95 P/E if the $2.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual earnings per share reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.21% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “Trade of the Day: Boeing Stock Is Set to Lose Elevation – Investorplace.com” on August 28, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Boeing ‘kill vehicle’ contract canceled by Pentagon – Seeking Alpha” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 06, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Chas P And Pa Cpas owns 48,052 shares. Retirement Of Alabama reported 395,130 shares stake. First Heartland Consultants reported 0.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Valmark Advisers invested 0.02% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Hanseatic Management Service holds 2.83% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 7,110 shares. Lvm Mgmt Limited Mi owns 52,944 shares. Blackrock accumulated 33.82 million shares. Bridges Invest Mgmt has invested 1.17% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Ironwood Counsel Ltd Com has invested 0.16% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Mutual Of Omaha Bancshares Wealth Management has 0.29% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 2,495 shares. Bluestein R H & owns 2.43% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 116,783 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan, a Michigan-based fund reported 151,450 shares. Bokf Na owns 61,439 shares for 0.56% of their portfolio. Oppenheimer And Incorporated, New York-based fund reported 65,044 shares. First American Fincl Bank holds 30,120 shares.