Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Its Boeing Co (BA) Holding; California Water Service Group (CWT) Has 1.52 Sentiment

California Water Service Group (CWT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.52 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.82 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 94 institutional investors increased or started new stock positions, while 62 sold and decreased their positions in California Water Service Group. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 35.20 million shares, down from 35.59 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding California Water Service Group in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 14 Reduced: 48 Increased: 68 New Position: 26.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 5.6% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 995 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 15.82%. The Sigma Investment Counselors Inc holds 16,767 shares with $6.40 million value, down from 17,762 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $197.66 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.28% or $4.55 during the last trading session, reaching $351.31. About 878,347 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has risen 0.30% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.13% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 13/03/2018 – Boeing Vice President of Commercial Marketing to Speak at Bank of America Merrill Lynch Global Industrials Conference on March 20; 13/03/2018 – RPT-FOCUS-New Boeing jet to accelerate services shake-up; 02/05/2018 – BOEING: US TO LAUNCH FIRST DEEP-SPACE CAPABLE ROCKET W/N 2 YRS; 18/05/2018 – The Star Edmonton: #Breaking: A passenger jet believed to be a Boeing 737 has reportedly crashed at Havana’s Jose Marti; 02/05/2018 – BOEING A COUPLE OF MTHS BEHIND SCHEDULE ON 777X: QATAR AIR CEO; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Deal Is Conditional Upon Successful Divestment and Separation of KLX’s Energy Services Group; 27/04/2018 – The acquisition would expand Boeing’s aircraft services business; 22/03/2018 – From Boeing to Soybeans, China Has a Long Retaliation List; 09/03/2018 – Boeing has ‘cash horsepower’ for targeted acquisitions: CEO; 18/05/2018 – IAG ICAG.L CEO SAYS STILL IN TALKS WITH AIRBUS, BOEING ON AIRCRAFT FOR LOW-COST CARRIER ‘LEVEL’

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, and Hawaii. The company has market cap of $2.46 billion. The firm engages in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection. It has a 41.85 P/E ratio. It offers its services to approximately 482,400 clients in 100 California communities; approximately 4,400 water and wastewater clients on the islands of Maui and Hawaii; approximately 16,700 clients in the Tacoma and Olympia areas in Washington; and approximately 8,000 water and wastewater clients in the Belen, Los Lunas, and Elephant Butte areas in New Mexico.

Analysts await California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.37 EPS, up 37.04% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.27 per share. CWT’s profit will be $17.81M for 34.50 P/E if the $0.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by California Water Service Group for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -331.25% EPS growth.

The stock decreased 0.60% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $51.06. About 16,046 shares traded. California Water Service Group (CWT) has risen 29.15% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CWT News: 21/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Company – 04/21/2018 12:45 PM; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE GROUP – CALIFORNIA WATER IS CONFIDENT OF ITS ABILITY TO OBTAIN TIMELY REGULATORY APPROVAL AND TO FINANCE TRANSACTION; 26/04/2018 – CALIFORNIA WATER SERVICE CONFIDENT CAN GET REGULATORY APPROVAL; 27/03/2018 – Willows Fifth-Graders Win 2018 Cal Water H2O Challenge Grand Prize; 25/04/2018 – California Water Service Group Board of Directors Declares 293rd Consecutive Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – California Water Service Reaffirms Support of Disabled-Veteran Businesses Upon Start of National Military Appreciation Month; 26/04/2018 – SJW Group Rejects Unsolicited Non-Binding Indication of Interest from California Water Service Group; 27/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – California Water Service Compamny – 04/27/2018 04:06 PM; 26/04/2018 – SJW GROUP- BOARD DETERMINED THAT THERE IS “SIGNIFICANT RISK” CAL WATER’S PROPOSED TRANSACTION WOULD NOT CLOSE IN A REASONABLE PERIOD OF TIME; 17/04/2018 – Impax Asset Management Exits Position in California Water

Clear Harbor Asset Management Llc holds 0.88% of its portfolio in California Water Service Group for 80,083 shares. Aldebaran Financial Inc. owns 22,240 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Loudon Investment Management Llc has 0.61% invested in the company for 15,120 shares. The Connecticut-based Corecommodity Management Llc has invested 0.45% in the stock. Zacks Investment Management, a Illinois-based fund reported 345,587 shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 11 selling transactions for $51.18 million activity. The insider McAllister Kevin G sold 12,637 shares worth $5.03M. COLBERT THEODORE III also sold $873,712 worth of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) shares. KEATING TIMOTHY JOHN had sold 26,557 shares worth $10.50 million on Monday, February 4. Another trade for 2,916 shares valued at $1.20M was sold by CAPOZZI HEIDI B. 8,500 shares were sold by LUTTIG J MICHAEL, worth $3.49M on Tuesday, February 12. On Friday, February 8 the insider Smith Gregory D sold $7.83M.

Analysts await The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $1.81 EPS, down 45.65% or $1.52 from last year’s $3.33 per share. BA’s profit will be $1.02B for 48.52 P/E if the $1.81 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.16 actual EPS reported by The Boeing Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -42.72% negative EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc increased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 8,041 shares to 558,877 valued at $159.03 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr stake by 60,822 shares and now owns 300,617 shares. Ishares Tr (IJH) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Central Financial Bank & Tru owns 15,211 shares. Bank Of Montreal Can has 1.15M shares. First National Bank & Trust Of Hutchinson stated it has 1,198 shares or 0.26% of all its holdings. Profund Advisors Ltd owns 16,883 shares. Security National Trust invested in 0.73% or 5,962 shares. Narwhal Capital holds 1.86% or 22,461 shares. Shell Asset Management accumulated 66,965 shares. Avalon Advisors Limited Liability Company reported 130,240 shares or 1.13% of all its holdings. Richard C Young & Com Limited owns 19,955 shares for 1.45% of their portfolio. Horizon Investments Ltd Llc invested 0.03% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Boyd Watterson Asset Oh holds 2.9% or 12,030 shares in its portfolio. Cambridge Invest Research Inc has 0.33% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 89,689 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) holds 0.15% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 3,895 shares. First Tru Advsrs Ltd Partnership accumulated 166,907 shares or 0.13% of the stock. Ccm Advisers holds 1.62% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 25,268 shares.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Boeing had 28 analyst reports since January 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Wednesday, March 13 the stock rating was maintained by Landesbank with “Sell”. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. Robert W. Baird maintained the shares of BA in report on Tuesday, March 26 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, March 7 by Argus Research. On Tuesday, March 12 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy”. Buckingham Research maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Monday, May 13 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) earned “Hold” rating by Buckingham Research on Monday, March 11. Goldman Sachs maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, March 14. Goldman Sachs has “Hold” rating and $425 target. Seaport Global maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) on Monday, March 11 with “Buy” rating.