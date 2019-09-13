Sigma Investment Counselors Has Lowered Apple (AAPL) Holding by $375,876; Share Value Rose; Colony Group Decreased Stake in Edwards Lifesciences (EW) by $8.32 Million

Colony Group Llc decreased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) by 92.32% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Colony Group Llc sold 45,214 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.36% . The hedge fund held 3,760 shares of the industrial specialties company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $695,000, down from 48,974 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Colony Group Llc who had been investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $45.29 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.22% or $2.69 during the last trading session, reaching $217.76. About 276,162 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 49.70% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.70% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 20/04/2018 – DJ Edwards Lifesciences Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EW); 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences 1Q Net $206.6M; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 01/05/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES IN ACCELERATED SHARE BUYBACK PACT; 21/03/2018 – Edwards Completes Enrollment In PARTNER 3 Low-Risk CT Sub-Study, Updates Timeline For SAPIEN 3 Ultra System Launch In Europe; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – UPDATED TIMING FOR EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM DOES NOT CHANGE SALES GUIDANCE FOR 2018; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TOTAL ADJ SALES $937.5 MLN, UP 9.3 PCT; 24/04/2018 – After-hours buzz: TXN, WYNN, EW & more

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 4.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc sold 1,908 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 40,548 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.03M, down from 42,456 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $981.52 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.64% or $5.9 during the last trading session, reaching $217.19. About 24.73M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 12/03/2018 – Apple Music hits 38 million paid subscribers; 27/03/2018 – Apple expected to unveil lower-priced devices to compete with Google in education; 24/04/2018 – Report: Apple’s iOS 11.3 Unlocks Progressive Web App Features to Fully Engage the Nearly Two Thirds of Mobile Shoppers on Ecomm; 01/05/2018 – Bloomberg Markets: Holland On Apple Earnings, Buybacks; 20/04/2018 – 9to5Mac: Report: Apple’s complaints about AT&T and Verizon may have led to DOJ eSIM investigation; 27/03/2018 – ldentiv Launches iOS Smart Card Reader Designed for OtterBox uniVERSE Case System and Apple iPhone and iPad; 02/04/2018 – Apple plans to replace Intel chips in Macs with its own -Bloomberg; 05/05/2018 – Apple: Yes. Microsoft: No — Berkshire Hathaway Annual Meeting; 05/03/2018 – A cheaper MacBook Air makes perfect business sense for Apple; 23/05/2018 – Apple offers $50 credit for 2017 battery replacements

Colony Group Llc, which manages about $3.39 billion and $3.16 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Claymore Etf Guggenheim Bulletshrs 2020 Corp Bd by 333,356 shares to 353,462 shares, valued at $7.52 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) by 6,098 shares in the quarter, for a total of 27,907 shares, and has risen its stake in Duke Energy Corp Com Usd0.001 Isin Us26 (NYSE:DUK).

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, up 14.02% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.07 per share. EW’s profit will be $253.71M for 44.62 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.38 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.59% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $2.83 earnings per share, down 2.75% or $0.08 from last year’s $2.91 per share. AAPL’s profit will be $12.79 billion for 19.19 P/E if the $2.83 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.18 actual earnings per share reported by Apple Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 29.82% EPS growth.

Sigma Investment Counselors Inc, which manages about $718.41 million and $851.00M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr by 27,840 shares to 334,785 shares, valued at $8.57 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Tr by 44,109 shares in the quarter, for a total of 403,906 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr.